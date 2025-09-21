The partnership will spotlight the Ministry’s ‘Live Well’ initiative, a nationwide effort to empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyles by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and preventive health practices

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: FIBO Arabia 2025 has announced the Saudi Ministry of Health as its official Wellness & Longevity Partner. This collaboration will spotlight the Ministry’s flagship “Live Well” initiative at the region’s leading fitness and wellness exhibition, taking place from 1 – 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

The Live Well initiative represents a nationwide effort to empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyles by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and preventive health practices. Designed to reduce the burden of preventable diseases and improve quality of life, the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to foster healthier, more vibrant communities in line with its national transformation journey and the aspirations of Vision 2030.

The Ministry’s participation in FIBO Arabia underscores its prevention-first strategy, focusing on tackling key health risks, including obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity. It underscores the importance of digital health innovations, including the Sehaty app and telehealth services, in expanding access to preventive care and providing citizens with practical health solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz AlRamaih, Vice Minister of Health for Planning & Development, said: “Saudi Arabia is building an integrated, sustainable, people-focused health system that champions wellness and prevention.

“Our collaboration with FIBO Arabia offers a dynamic platform to inspire healthier lifestyles, raise public awareness, and accelerate progress toward our wellness goals. Through our Live Well platform, we aim to empower people to adopt and sustain healthy lifestyles, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader vision of a thriving, healthy society.”

The Ministry’s presence will include interactive zones with expert-led sessions, personalised guidance, and resources on nutrition, mental health, women’s health, and holistic well-being. These experiences are designed to help visitors expand their knowledge and engage with preventive care and longevity science in practical, accessible ways.

As the largest health, fitness, and wellness exhibition in the region, FIBO Arabia 2025, organised by RX Arabia under the theme “For a Strong and Healthy Society”, will bring together over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and approximately 10,500 visitors. FIBO’s dedicated arenas for performance, strength, group fitness, calisthenics, and wellness technology will showcase Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a hub for health and wellness.

For more information, please visit www.fibo-arabia.com.

About FIBO Arabia

FIBO Arabia’s purpose is to foster a strong and healthy society. As part of the global FIBO network, it supports long and fulfilling lives for people across the region. The annual FIBO Arabia show brings together key players from the health, fitness, and wellness sectors to create a platform for innovations, investments, and trends tailored to an active lifestyle.

Over the course of three dynamic days, FIBO Arabia offers unparalleled opportunities for building businesses, networking, and educating at the highest level. Attendees can look forward to numerous exciting and impressive live experiences, making FIBO Arabia an essential event for anyone passionate about health and wellness in the Middle East.

The first FIBO Arabia will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from October 1 to 3, 2025. Please visit www.fibo-arabia.com

About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

