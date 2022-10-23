Special event held in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month

Doha, Qatar – City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading contemporary 5-star hotels in the heart of the city, hosted ‘The Pink Chapter’ in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, Jamila Magazine and Nuxe in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The event, which was attended by VIPs, influencers, and media representatives, was held at the award-winning Teatro restaurant, and saw guests engage in talks on mental health, diet and more with leading experts in the market.

Qatar Cancer Society Health Educator Noor Makki highlighted the importance of early detection and shared stories of cancer survivors; Royal Medical Center Dietician Nadine Riachy reiterated the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle; Nuxe Marketing and Consumer Health Manager Shereen Assem showed guests how their brand encourages and promotes self-care; Fitness Coach Joelle Lahlouh explained how working out influences the mindset; and, Professional Makeup Artist Emilia Subaih shared tips on how to do a ‘No Makeup Makeup’.

Commenting on the event, City Centre Rotana Doha’s General Manager, Martin Kendall said: “We are grateful to host this event with inspiring speakers who through their stories, can create a positive impact and remind everyone the importance of looking after your health. This month has allowed us to raise awareness and we hope to continue similar events in the future.”

Several ‘Pinktober’ initiatives have also been rolled out throughout the hotel, including a dedicated Pink High Tea menu that sees 5% of revenues generated donated to Qatar Cancer Society, and an exclusive membership plan at Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club valid until the end of October.

-Ends-

About City Centre Rotana Doha

City Centre Rotana Doha is strategically located in the West Bay area and is conveniently connected to the City Center Shopping Mall. The 5-star hotel is at a walking distance from Doha Exhibition Convention Center (DECC) and Doha Corniche, and is nestled in the business and commercial district – just 30 minutes away from Hamad International Airport and 15 minutes from the historic Souq Waqif, banking district and the Islamic Museum. The hotel is also a seven-minute walk from the DECC Metro station and Al Ghanim bus station – providing the guests with plenty of options to get around the city and making it a truly well-connected facility.

Featuring 287 spacious rooms and suites, as well as 94 deluxe fully-furnished apartments with private entrances, the property presents its guests with a subtle modern designs, accompanied by warm Arabic hospitality to create the perfect experience for both business and leisure guests.

City Centre Rotana Doha offers a wide range of dining options to suit all tastes, from fine-dining to informal, fusion to international. Its world-class Business Centre and fully-equipped meeting rooms make it one of the go-to destinations for high-level conferences and seminars. With an imposing structure, the Grand Ballroom is another of its major attractions.

The hotel also includes the Bodylines Wellness and Fitness Centre, massage rooms as well as sauna and Jacuzzi rooms, which are all linked to an outdoor swimming pool and a landscaped patio space.

