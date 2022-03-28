Dubai: Clean drinking water is one of the global challenges that can be addressed using innovative technological solutions. The Netherlands is a major player in the international water sector and is always keen to share its expertise, to learn from others and be the changemaker towards climate adaptation and a resilient future. As a part of the Dutch Ministry’s trade mission to Dubai, Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP) organized an insightful ‘Water Day’ seminar at the Netherlands Pavilion which included signing of two significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on the water sector.

In the presence of Mark Harbers, Netherlands’ Minister of Infrastructure and Water management, Dutch-based company Demcon Optiqua and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, partnered together for real-time drinking water monitoring technology.

Comprehensive solution

A patented optical lab-on-a-chip sensor with generic sensitivity to changes in water quality forms the core of the ‘EventLab’ network – an upscaled collaboration between Demcon and Optiqua. In addition to a network of sensors, the EventLab system consists of infrastructure for data transmission, data analysis and visualization software. Data algorithms constantly analyze the information produced by the sensor network for abnormal water quality changes. In case of an event – contamination or another change in the drinking water’s composition – the software issues an alert. This enables the drinking water company to immediately initiate action, for example, further analyzing the drinking water. Drinking water companies in Europe, China and the Middle East have also expressed interest in Optiqua’s solution for managing intelligent drinking water networks.

Demcon Optiqua – PUB Singapore National agency partnership

The development of EventLab came about through intensive cooperation with PUB, says Jos-Willem Verhoef, Managing Director of Demcon Optiqua: “PUB has a progressive vision of the real-time monitoring of drinking water quality. In recent years we successfully worked together on the development of EventLab. Together we have demonstrated that EventLab – in comparison to traditional sensors – is capable of detecting a very wide range of contaminants. Over the next eighteen months, we will work on the operational rollout of our system, whereby we will primarily further work out the response protocols. Thanks to PUB’s and Demcon’s confidence in our product we are well positioned to sell our solution internationally”.

Social impact

The drinking water market is new to Demcon, says CEO Dennis Schipper. “Drinking water safety is becoming more and more important worldwide and that has piqued our interest. We are constantly looking for new markets where we can have a social impact with our technological expertise. This is the reason why we have supported Optiqua for some time and last year made it part of our group. The global interest in Optiqua’s technology is also consistent with our international ambitions. Another wonderful aspect is that the components for their technology are made at Twente University in the Netherlands. This is where we had our start as a spin-off.”

Dutch and UAE partners commit to youth involvement via Wavemakers United

Wavemakers United launched successfully during the event organised by National Water Partnership (NWP) at the Netherlands Pavilion including the signing of their MoU. Together with Mark Harbers, Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management and its partners, Wavemakers United presented their online platform with a goal to to educate the youth within local and global communities about the functions and values of water along with promoting sustainable trade relationships for future generations.

The Expo 2020 has proven to be the perfect skateboard to find partners and frontrunner Universities in the Middle East, to inspire and empower young people. Together the Wavemakers intent to be active participants in sharing knowledge with school children and other youngsters that can solve our future water, food and energy issues. Therefore, several Universities in the Netherlands, the UAE and Middle East are key to leaving a legacy of inspiration. By bringing together youngsters around the world, they will create a global wave of impact. The MoU will accelerate the joint efforts of creating a greener and more sustainable future, together with the young generation of this world.

Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Mark Harbers: “It’s great to see how passionate this group of young people is about water. And I fully support their work, which offers solutions for both local and global water problems. After all, we want the delta to be a safe place to live for future generations too, with enough clean drinking water and the ability to withstand the effects of climate change. For the Netherlands, this government believes water and the soil must be leading considerations in spatial planning. This project is also providing the much needed extra funding and awareness for the climate and agriculture transitions and nature restoration. Outside the Netherlands, people face other challenges in light of the expected increases in extreme weather. It is important that we work together and prepare for that, too.”

The following partners have committed to the joint efforts and signing of the MoU:

Arcadis Consulting Middle East Dubai Branch, Axionomic, Dutch Marine Energy Centre, Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP), PureBlue Water, Ran Marine, University of Balamand Lebanon, University of Balamand LEWAP Student Chapter and Wetskills.

These partners have also joined the wave:

Institute for Water Education IHE Delft, Khalifa University Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Saudi Arabia University of Science and Technology, National University of Sciences and Technology Oman, Sultan Qaboos University Oman, Wageningen University and Research, and UAEU Al Ain.