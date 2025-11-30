

Abu Dhabi: Bitcoin MENA is set to welcome some of the most influential voices in the sector when it opens its doors this December. More than 12,000 visitors are expected at the landmark event, which is one of the industry’s most important gatherings for Bitcoin, institutional capital, energy innovation and regulatory leadership in the UAE and the wider region. Co-organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, and BTC Inc, Bitcoin MENA will see speakers take to the stage to share perspectives shaped by the UAE’s emergence as a global hub for Bitcoin development, mining, sovereign adoption and financial innovation.

Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from December 8-9, Bitcoin MENA has an exciting programme of events that reflects the depth of expertise in the region, from regulatory pioneers to mining powerhouses and institutional Bitcoin strategists. The event will shine a spotlight on a region rapidly becoming a centre for advanced energy infrastructure, Bitcoin mining operations and a maturing digital-asset policy environment.

Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc, said: “The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has become the beating heart of Bitcoin’s evolution for the entire MENA region. With unmatched regulatory clarity, world-class infrastructure and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Abu Dhabi is setting the pace for sovereign-level Bitcoin adoption. Bringing these influential regional leaders together on one stage reflects the momentum we’re seeing, and highlights the global significance of what’s being built here.”

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Events, said: “We’re seeing incredible interest and support from leaders across the region as Bitcoin MENA takes shape. Working alongside BTC Inc, it’s clear that more organisations and innovators are exploring how Bitcoin and next-generation infrastructure can play a role in their future strategies. This growing momentum is exactly why the event exists — to bring these conversations together in a meaningful and forward-looking way.”

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Alkuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council for the UAE Government, is among the distinguished guests on the agenda this year. His Excellency will be sharing the stage with Ahmed Bin Sulaymen, Executive Chairman & CEO at DMCC, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further Ventures and Ali Alnuaimi, Founder at Shafra.

The MENA region, and the UAE in particular, stands at the forefront of Bitcoin adoption and is widely regarded as a leading market for digital assets. And more broadly, the MENA region is an emerging hub for Bitcoin mining, with studies forecasting a significant share of global hashrate migrating to the Middle East as energy infrastructure and sustainable investments accelerate. Bitcoin MENA will attract global founders, enthusiasts and institutional participants from around the world.

Bitcoin MENA is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors and enthusiasts to gather and exchange ideas.

