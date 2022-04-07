Leading Dubai fashion show, International Fashion Week Dubai, announces the addition of NFTs into the fashion week with plans to move enter into eCommerce.

International Fashion Week Dubai; the biggest fashion week of Dubai started with the exclusive opening gala dinner graced with the presence of prestigious royal families from various countries such as H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, H.R.H Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa and Mr Yaqoob Al Ali. The Opulence Events & International Fashion Council presented IFWD Season 13 which was held from 17 to 20 March 2022 at The Arjaan Rotana Hotel Dubai, Fall/Winter 2022 featured regional and international designers, in partnership with Galeries Lafayette Paris, IRIS luxury lounge, Mongolia Tourism, Roku, Fashion TV, Amazon Fire Tv USA, Fashion Icon TV, Khaleej Times, and many more. The 4-day grand event saw a plethora of fashionistas and influencers come together to celebrate the Fall/Winter 2022 collection in person at IFWD S13.

The event recently achieved a landmark feat with the introduction of NFTs, with further plans to enter into eCommerce following the event's first b2b session which was attended by buyers, investors and brands of IFWDS13. The fashion industry continues to evolve as brands create pieces to meet the needs of their customers. IFWD has stood out as one of the platforms to help fashion designers showcase their craft. The 2022 edition was even more spectacular, with organisers bringing the fast-emerging Metaverse into the fray by introducing NFTs.

"We are thankful to our team, designers and sponsors who have contributed to making the event a grand success. This year, putting together IFWD was a challenge, especially due to the Russian- Ukrainian crisis. Today we can proudly say that the IFWD has grown into a phenomenon that has brought all the fashion lovers in the world together on one stage." - Ms Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director. "Season 13 of IFWD was spectacular and we are getting ready for season 14 of IFWD in November 2022."

Galeries Lafayette Paris, the event's prominent sponsor, has partnered with IFWD for two seasons in Dubai, which will also move to International Fashion Week Paris during IFWP in September 2022. Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, the Ultimate Shopping Destination! Located in the heart of Paris, the department store ‘Capital of Fashion’ welcomes you to an exceptional world of shopping! The 1st European department store, founded in 1893, boasts over 3500 brands from affordable to the prestigious in 4 buildings of the Opera area of Paris. Graced by a neo-byzantine dome, Galeries Lafayette offers a large selection of items in every segment, from fashion to accessories, to beauty, interior decoration & fine food.

The designer collections at IFWD includes:

A famous celebrity designer from Lebanon, Walid Ataullah, Juan Gerardo De Lascurain Gossler, from Mexico, Khaleej Times, Polish designer La Vitta Pre Te by Marxena, Galla Maison by Nicoletta Gall from Romania, Hanayen, Emirati Abaya designer, Huzior Galleria by Iwona Huzior Poland, Butterfly Couture by Rashida Yamani from India, Marlu from Poland, The Finale Polish designer Noza Nova by Paulina Łęcka Poland, IFWD launched Uzbekistan designers for the first time during Season 13, Sawkele Boutique Atelye, Ideal, Indifri Couture. A beautiful brand FUSSÉT. Amstone Amber, Undress Code.

International Fashion and Excellence Awards were also presented to the 20 most influential designers during the event. The event came to a climax at a grand after-after party event organized with the collaboration with IRIS Luxury Lounge. International Fashion Week Dubai Season 13 was an extraordinary show and proved to be the best and the Biggest Fashion Week in the world.

Cheryle Dias has made this show the ideal example in the world of fashion weeks, with her professionalism and excellent organisational skills, which can be seen through the event's success.

IFWD is open to sponsor/ designer/ exhibitor bookings for our upcoming shows in Dubai, Paris, Milan, New York, Uzbekistan and Qatar during the Fifa world cup.

