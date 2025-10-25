Cairo – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Autotech 2025, Africa’s largest international exhibition for automotive aftermarket services and feeder industries, organized by Informa Egypt, officially kicks off, hosting more than 350 exhibiting companies. The exhibition runs from 24 to 26 October 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

This year’s edition sees remarkable growth, welcoming 50 new exhibitors from Egypt and 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Italy, China, India, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE, and Kuwait—reinforcing Autotech’s status as a leading international platform for the automotive aftermarket industry. The exhibition kicked off with keynote speeches, including an address by delivered by Mr. Osama Basha, Minister Plenipotentiary for Commercial Affairs and Secretary-General of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, and Mr. Mostafa Shekhon, Vice Chairman of SCZONE for Investment Promotion, and welcomed high-level government and industry participation, cementing its role as a premier hub for innovation, technology, and collaboration.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Mr. Amr Mashaal, Autotech Exhibition Manager, said: “We are proud that Autotech has evolved into a platform that merges international expertise with Egyptian innovation, contributing to positioning Egypt as a regional hub in the automotive aftermarket sector. We believe this sector plays a vital role in Egypt’s industrial growth, as it has witnessed rapid expansion driven by rising vehicle ownership and the growing need for regular maintenance, spare parts, and performance upgrades. This momentum underscores the importance of developing an integrated network of service and repair facilities to strengthen market confidence and support sustainable growth.”

The exhibition also features a stronger presence of Egyptian manufacturers showcasing their latest products in oils and lubricants, tires, electronics, and spare parts—reflecting the remarkable development of the automotive aftermarket sector in Egypt and across Africa. Additionally, Autotech 2025 welcomes buyers from African countries such as Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, offering them a unique opportunity to explore innovative, high-quality Egyptian products, thereby expanding export horizons and opening new markets for Egyptian manufacturers.

Sponsored by Toyota, this year’s edition features a diverse three-day program, including over 70 sessions and 40 speakers from leading companies such as GB Auto and Valeo. Discussions will cover the latest trends in sustainable manufacturing and the evolution of the automotive aftermarket. The exhibition also features the Autotech Academy, which offers certified workshops by General Motors and Toyota aimed at upskilling professionals and specialists in this dynamic sector.

Among the leading companies participating this year are MS, Tawfeek, Al Noor, Alpha Trade, Bishay Co, Mansour, Ready Parts, and Toyota. Autotech continues to play a vital role in supporting Egypt’s national strategy to deepen local automotive manufacturing, which aims to increase annual vehicle production to around 500,000 units by 2030, compared to about 30,000 units in 2023, as part of the government’s efforts to localize industry and reduce import dependence.

Autotech 2025 features eight key sectors, including spare parts and components, repair and maintenance, tires and batteries, service stations and car wash, customizing and accessories, oils and lubricants, transport and logistics, and electronics and systems. The exhibition reaffirms its position as a cornerstone event for advancing Egypt’s industrial landscape and encouraging local manufacturers to expand into international markets through the “Made in Egypt” initiative—contributing to the competitiveness of the national industrial sector regionally and globally, in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030.