Since its launch, the Knowledge Summit has paved the way for knowledge beacons, spreading the message of education, science, and innovation through eight successful and distinguished editions. Over the years, the event has witnessed substantial growth in terms of the number of sessions, speakers, and participants. More than 747 sessions have been organized, which focused on significant knowledge and science topics. Featuring over 1,765 speakers, prominent minds, experts, entrepreneurs, government officials, and key decision-makers from across the globe, the knowledge summit has attracted over 81,000 stakeholders from various fields of science and knowledge.

The Knowledge Summit – The Prominent Knowledge Platform

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Knowledge Summit is a premier annual knowledge event in the Arab World. This event gathers intellectuals, experts, visionaries, and policymakers to share experiences and insights about the future. By blending local insights with global expertise, the summit creates an environment that encourages innovative ideas and the launch of impactful developmental knowledge projects.

The primary objectives of the summit are twofold: first, to identify and address key issues in knowledge and development, and second, to incorporate and transform best global practices into practical and applicable solutions. These objectives allow the summit to tackle global challenges, promote sustainable development, and enhance the overall well-being of nations.

These objectives are based on the belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of building resilient societies and adaptable economies. It forms the foundation of MBRF’s vision, aiming to contribute to tangible and sustainable developmental progress in modern societies. This vision includes fostering knowledge generation and dissemination while expanding innovative digital and sustainable green solutions.

A Journey Filled with Accomplishments

Since its launch in 2014, the Knowledge Summit has witnessed remarkable growth. The inaugural edition featured 16 sessions and attracted 500 participants. Over time, the summit’s influence has grown significantly. By its eighth edition in 2023, the summit had hosted 57 sessions with over 100 speakers, with the number of participants exceeding 20,000. This growth reflects the increasing interest in the summit and highlights its vital role in facilitating global knowledge dissemination and the exchange of ideas.

Knowledge Summit 2023

The Knowledge Summit 2023 focused on knowledge cities and the fifth industrial revolution, bringing together a distinguished group of intellectuals, policymakers, researchers, business leaders, and innovators from across the globe. The aim was to discuss the role of knowledge cities in embracing the fifth industrial revolution. The summit explored how these cities can accelerate technological innovation, drive sustainable economic growth, and enhance the overall quality of life. It served as a unique platform for participants to exchange ideas, form alliances, and collaborate in shaping a more innovative, inclusive, and secure future for the next generations. This was facilitated through rich discussions, informative workshops, and various knowledge-based events.

Achievements of the Knowledge Summit

The Knowledge Summit has successfully established itself as a leading global platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and success stories. It underscores its vital role as a unique forum for innovative insights, fresh ideas, and showcasing best practices to address global challenges effectively. The summit has made significant progress in promoting knowledge investment by nurturing human resources, supporting innovation, and empowering the youth in knowledge transfer, dissemination, creation, and localization. One notable achievement of the Knowledge Summit is the creation of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). The GKI assesses the state of knowledge across countries, identifies strengths and weaknesses, and highlights the intricate relationship between knowledge and development, highlighting ways to keep pace with change. The GKI has become a valuable tool, even adopted by advanced countries, to measure their levels of knowledge and enlightenment, further aiding in the development of knowledge-driven economies.

