United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the 29th edition of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi will be held from November 9 to 13. Over 170 local and international companies from more than 20 countries will gather at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Center (ADNEC) for the prestigious annual event.

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi offers a platform for the best designers from home and abroad to showcase their unique jewellery pieces.

The five-day exhibition provides visitors the opportunity to discover the collections of well-known and emerging jewellery and watch manufacturers from around the world, including India's Kohinoor Jewelry, founded in 1862; the designs of Nsouli Jewelry; George Hakim Jewelry, founded in 1875; as well as luxurious Italian designs by Fischetti and Peshkar Devji, Ferrari Firenze, Tabarini, and many more brands.

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi has become one of the most important events in the United Arab Emirates. Last year, it attracted more than 6,000 jewellery and watch enthusiasts, buyers, and pioneers in the industry. The Emirati Designs Gallery at this year's edition will showcase unique pieces that reflect the UAE's heritage, with jewellery that combines sophistication, authentic historical depth, and modernity.

The 2022 show's programme will also include the announcement of the winners of the prestigious EBDA'A Awards. The award is celebrating its 10th anniversary since it was launched by the Jewellery and Watch Show in collaboration with Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi. All up-and-coming local jewellery designers can participate and submit their innovative works, with the chance of being named as the standout from a talented pool of local and resident designers.

Firas Abu Latif, event manager at the Jewellery and Watch Exhibition, said: "The Jewellery and Watch Show is a unique opportunity for those who want to learn about the latest international jewellery and watch designs, as well as traditional and modern gold and diamond exhibits, plus, of course, the latest watch designs from local and international factories. We strive to offer everything that is new and distinctive, and we strive to select prominent brands that stand out for their tradition and elegance, offering unique products to suit every taste."

Abu Latif added: "This year, we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the EBDA’A Awards, which has helped highlight a number of promising talents by providing an opportunity to showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of future designers at this important event in the region."

Visitors can register online for free access to The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2022 here.

You can also register at the main gate of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Center (ADNEC) and enjoy the latest trends in unique jewellery and elegant watches.