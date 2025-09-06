Dubai, UAE – The much-anticipated Jewellery & Bride Arabia Dubai (JBADubai) 2025, Dubai’s premier luxury trade and public exhibition, will take place from December 18th to 21st, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together the world’s most prestigious jewellery houses, bridal couturiers, jewellery designers, and luxury jewellery brands, JBA 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of glamour, craftsmanship, and culture.

Positioned as the Middle East’s only combined jewellery and bridal exhibition, the event will feature exclusive collections, high-end showcases, runway presentations, Award ceremonies, workshops and speeches, making it a one-stop destination for industry professionals, brides-to-be, collectors, and luxury enthusiasts of Jewellery industry.

Highlights of Jewellery & Bride Arabia 2025:

Global Jewellery Brands: Showcasing rare gems, fine jewellery, and innovative designs from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Luxury Bridal: Stunning bridal couture, accessories, and beauty solutions for the modern bride.

Business & Networking Opportunities: Connecting brands with buyers, distributors, and high-net-worth individuals.

Exclusive Runway Shows & Live Presentations: Daily fashion shows featuring renowned and emerging Jewellery and Bridal designers.

Public Experience: Open to both trade visitors and the public, allowing attendees to explore, shop, and immerse themselves in luxury.

Speaking about the exhibition, the organizers of Jewellery & Bride Arabia, said:

“Dubai has always been a global hub for luxury and innovation. With Jewellery & Bride Arabia, we are creating a world-class platform that unites the brilliance of fine jewellery with the elegance of bridal couture, offering an unparalleled experience for exhibitors, buyers, and visitors alike.”

Jewellery & Bride Arabia 2025 is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the GCC, Asia, Europe, and beyond, solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for luxury jewellery show

Event Details:

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dates: December 18th – 21st, 2025

Open to Trade & Public Visitors

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and exhibitor participation, please contact:

info@jewellerybridearabia.com

www.jewellerybridearabia.com