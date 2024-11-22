The International Code Council (ICC) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Big 5 Global, Dubai’s premier construction trade event, taking place from 26th – 29th November. The event attracts thousands of industry professionals from around the globe, making it a key platform for driving discussion on building safety, sustainability, and resilience.

As part of its commitment to advancing innovation in the building sector, ICC will present its comprehensive suite of solutions at the exhibition focusing on building safety, sustainability and resilience. The organization will also play an active role in the event's dialogue on sustainable development through a panel discussion titled “The Path to Zero: Energy Efficiency in HVAC Systems and Sustainable Construction.”

Representing ICC on the panel, Mr. Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations for the MENA region, will share expert insights on achieving net-zero energy efficiency in construction by integrating modern building codes with innovative technologies. The discussion will focus on how such approaches can transform building lifecycles and align with regional sustainability goals.

Speaking about the ICC’s participation, Mr. Amer said, “Big 5 Global offers a critical platform to showcase our services and contribute directly to the evolution of sustainable building practices in the MENA region. Through our service offerings, we help our partners build safer and more energy-efficient structures that align with the regional sustainability goals.”

ICC’s participation in the panel discussion underscores the organization’s leadership in promoting sustainable practices within the construction industry. The session will delve into the latest innovations in HVAC technology and explore strategies to enhance energy efficiency in construction. With deep expertise in building safety and sustainability, ICC is uniquely positioned to contribute to this critical conversation.

During the panel, Mr. Amer will further share insights on how ICC’s comprehensive approach to building codes and standards align with the MENA region’s ambitions to develop high-performance, energy-efficient buildings. “Our work in the region goes beyond code compliance; it’s about fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes sustainability, resilience, and safety in construction practices,” he added.

At Big 5 Global, ICC will showcase its extensive range of solutions including code development, product testing, certification, training, and consulting services. By presenting these integrated solutions, ICC aims to connect with local stakeholders and demonstrate how comprehensive code compliance and safety standards can drive long-term benefits in the construction sector.

Furthermore, ICC aims to strengthen partnerships across the MENA region, by collaborating with AHJs, consultants, architects, and manufacturers to advance the adoption of sustainable construction practices. As the industry continues to evolve, ICC positions itself as a trusted advisor, dedicated to providing the tools and resources necessary to build a safer, more sustainable future. Its presence at the Big 5 Global exemplifies this commitment, offering industry leaders and stakeholders a glimpse into the future of building safety and resilient structures.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

