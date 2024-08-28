Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced that the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority will be the Platinum Sponsor for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) as the largest edition yet.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club, this globally prestigious exhibition running from 31 August to 8 September.

Under a royal order to preserve the environment and promote the area, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve (ITBA) was established in 2018 to lead a pivotal renaissance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s environment. ADIHEX will showcase the Reserve as a global asset and a unique ecotourism destination with a rich heritage and a thriving and diverse ecosystem.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are honoured to welcome the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority as the Platinum Sponsor of this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Their commitment to preserving natural heritage aligns perfectly with the values of ADIHEX, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the experience for all our participants and visitors.”

Abdulmajeed Al-Dhaban, the official spokesperson for the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority, said: “There is outstanding excitement surrounding this year’s ADIHEX and it is a great privilege to partner with another successful edition of this prestigious event, which honours traditional heritage while embracing modernity. We are also glad to see profound enthusiasm and growing passion towards traditional hobbies, preserving nature, and environmental sustainability.”

Known as a top destination for camping trips in the northeast of Saudi Arabia, the Reserve stands out with beautiful scenery and seasonal events, especially its winter festival, as visitors can enjoy numerous camps and caravans at the heart of nature with superb hospitality services, alongside a huge variety of activities that include stargazing, biking and horseback riding, shows and concerts, exploring traditional handicrafts and beekeeping, and unique hunting experiences with full services, guides, and several accommodation options.

Moreover, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority is dedicated to preserving wildlife and the vegetation cover, promoting ecotourism, engaging and empowering the local community, and celebrating its historic roots and rich cultural heritage.

With ADNEC Group as a strategic partner and organiser of ADIHEX and the Emirates Falconers’ Club as the owner, this year’s edition will take place from 31 August to 8 September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As an eagerly anticipated annual event, the exhibition will showcase its most diverse and rich array of activities yet, with live performances, exciting competitions, and leading heritage and sports displays. Visitors can explore curated exhibits featuring the latest wildlife and outdoor products, exotic destinations, guided tours, and customised safari experiences that promise an unforgettable blend of wildlife adventure, cultural immersion and breathtaking scenic tours.

Over more than two decades, ADIHEX has created a legacy that cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the hunting and conservation sectors. The exhibition reflects the UAE’s long-term strategies designed to enhance the concept of sustainability and preservation of heritage through an emphasis on renewables and innovation to protect wildlife and the natural environment.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve spans across 91,500 square kilometres of beautiful nature, majestic wilderness, unique ecological and biodiversity, as the natural habitat to more than 138 wild animal species and over 179 plant types. In addition, the Reserve is home to multiple monuments and historic sites deeply rooted in the traditional culture and rich heritage of the local community. It also encompasses the North Reserve for Sustainable Hunting, which covers a total area of 2,000 square kilometres, a unique destination for hunters with a pioneering initiative to preserve wildlife and maintain eco-balance.

