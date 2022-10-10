Dubai: The Government of Sharjah welcomes visitors to its pavilion at GITEX Global in the Arena Hall at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). The pavilion’s design embodies the slogan, ‘Together, Integrating People and Technology’ and is showcasing state-of-the-art technology in the field of tourism, commerce, archeology, and government services.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global and Director of Sharjah Digital Office received Sheikh Salem Bin Mohammad Bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, His Excellency Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams),His Excellency Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Chairperson of Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, and other officials to the pavilion.

10 Sharjah Government entities are showcasing 15 projects and initiatives at GITEX Global. Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Police Academy, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Archaeology Authority, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Kalba City Municipality, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Digital Office are present at the pavilion.

The pavilion hosted workshops today to highlight digitisation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as an integral part of future living, driving efficiency and improving global communication. The workshops were conducted by SAP, Wide Impact, and Chiko and Roko Project and were attended by public and private sector individuals and leading tech professionals.

Tarek Darwish, Public Sector Industry Advisor at SAP, and Youssef Aboulnour, SAP Innovation Principal, explained the next phase of digitisation of government in the metaverse, showcasing case studies and best practices where SAP has helped customers achieve efficiency by utilising data as an asset to improve operational competence and resilience, including empowering the workforce of the future.

Amal Saad, CEO of Wide Impact, discussed the impact of AI on jobs and how human beings could prepare themselves for work in the future where human intelligence and AI compliments each other to achieve optimal productivity. Could the rise of AI give humans the space to realise more fulfilled and meaningful lives where jobs would be for robots and life for people was a key talking point in the workshop.

Tackling the benefits and value of NFTs was Ally Tara, COO and CFO of Chikoo and Roko Project, who presented a case study targeting brands and companies and the risk of them being left behind as Web 3.0 develops. The workshop provided insight into the digital asset as a vehicle for financial investments in an increasingly digital world.

GITEX Global is being held at Dubai World Trade Center from 10-14 October 2022.

