Dubai, UAE: The Diplomacy Lab, the community-powered space by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) announced the launch of Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, a series of talks with Ministers and senior officials, which will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, which takes place in the Diplomacy Lab space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, will include a line-up of high-profiled speakers that will share their experiences about diplomacy and engage in panel discussions. With talks themed around diplomacy, the audience can expect to learn about cultural and public diplomacy, as well as current global affairs in an open format environment where speakers tackle current global issues through diplomatic action.

On Wednesday 13th His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy discussed the transformation of economic diplomacy, followed by Monday 18th April, where Hana Al Hashimi, Head of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, will shed light on the new era of climate diplomacy and UAE hosting COP28 next year.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of AGDA, said: “We are honoured to launch the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues during the holy month of Ramadan and welcome renowned ministers, diplomats and experts, who can shed light on current and future foreign policy issues, all while exploring unique ways to overcome global obstacles, through technology, business and innovation.”

“The Diplomacy Lab is a distinctive shared space, where the UAE community can come together and debate worldwide challenges. We look forward to welcoming prominent speakers in the upcoming sessions, who will provide interactive and enlightening discussions and share their unique insight with our audience members and aspiring diplomats,” added His Excellency.

Farshied Jabarkhyl, Managing Director of FBMI said: “Our aim at The Diplomacy Lab is providing unique programmes and sessions that encourage open dialogue between participants and audience members, whilst shedding light on innovations in diplomacy, particularly those that are relevant to the 21st century, such as rising issues around sustainability, economy and global crises. As FBMI plays an important role in the UAE’s diplomacy approach today, we are honoured and delighted to host these sessions at our lab, the region’s first diplomacy lab. The FBMI initiative continues to empower communities through sustainable models.”

Upcoming discussions at the Diplomacy Lab will welcome His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE; Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; His Excellency Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, as well as His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The Diplomacy Lab is a unique community-driven space focused on innovation, culture and youth and seeks to debate the policy challenges of the future, explore how diplomacy can interact with technology or promote cultural programmes and exhibitions that reach young Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in the foreign service of their country.

To reserve your seat at the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, contact diplomacylab@fbmi.ae or 0507900620

Listing Information:

Event: Diplomacy Lab Dialogues

Dates:

18th April Hana Al Hashimi, Head of Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change

Topic: A new era of climate diplomacy

21st April UAE Space Agency

Topic: Space diplomacy

26th April His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE

Topic: Personal journey with Sheikh Zayed

19th May Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth

UAE Pavilion at Expo and what’s next?

TBC HE Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy

TBC HE Manal Taryam and HE Maha Barakat

TBC HE Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan

Time: 21:30

Location: The Diplomacy Lab, Emirates Towers, Dubai

Register: www.fbmi.ae

About Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed (FBMI) - the UAE’s sustainable initiative

Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative was founded in 2010. The initiative was originally established to empower communities through a sustainable model. FBMI invests locally in healthcare, education, numerous social and economic reforms, and dignified employment opportunities. About 70% of FBMI employees are women and widows. Each employee receives free vocational training, medical care, and schooling for their children.

Zuleya is the retail brand of the initiative that sells the carpets and the handicrafts made by the initiative in Afghanistan. FBMI’s other retail brand, Mira, has united independent farmers from all over Afghanistan under a shared vision of sustainability, and created a market to sell their naturally grown produce in the UAE. All the profits made by both retail arms are invested back into the initiative, to preserve Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, and to provide underprivileged communities with critical social services. http://fbmi.ae/

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

