Dubai: The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa successfully concluded the first day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai - a four-day international travel mart that commenced on May 1, 2023. The delegation, led by Shri Rohan Khaunte, Hon. Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, included Shri Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Hon. Minister of Tourism; Shri Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism, and Shri Pradeep Binnar, Asst. Director of Tourism. The Goa pavilion showcasing the unique attractions of Goa was inaugurated by H.E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

On the first day, the delegation engaged in a series of productive B2B meetings with various dignitaries, partners and potential partners to discuss upcoming tourism projects and explore business opportunities.

Goa Tourism held several meetings during the event, including a meeting with Fly Dubai to discuss airline connectivity and cooperation initiatives between Goa and Dubai.

The delegation also met with Miral Destinations, the people behind the iconic Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, to discuss tourism opportunities and knowledge sharing on the development and management of branded theme parks.

The delegation also had meetings with the most senior executive officials from Qatar Airways and Gulf Air.

Shri Rohan Khaunte, Hon. Minister of Tourism meeting Qatar Airways CEO, Mr Akbar Al Baker (photo) and Captain Waleed Al-Alawi, CEO Gulf Air (photo)

These meetings are of particular importance for Goa as they are both major airlines in the Gulf region that have a significant impact on tourism. Qatar Airways and Gulf Air are crucial for Goa's tourism industry due to the strategic location and connectivity they provide. Qatar Airways is one of the world's top-rated airlines, operating daily flights from Goa to Doha, which connects Goa to several other international destinations, making it an attractive destination for tourists worldwide. Similarly, Gulf carriers such as Gulf Air provide seamless connectivity to Goa from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Goa's international tourism industry relies on air connectivity, and the Middle East airlines play a vital role in boosting tourism in the state. They provide a gateway for tourists from the Middle East, Europe, and other regions, making it easier for them to reach Goa. This creates a significant opportunity for the state's tourism industry to attract a vast number of visitors from these regions, contributing to the state's economy.

Moreover, Qatar Airways and Gulf Airlines collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department can promote the state's tourism offering through various marketing campaigns and tacticals, such as attractive tour packages and discounted airfare. This collaboration can increase the visibility of Goa's tourism offerings, such as its picturesque beaches, rich cultural heritage, vibrant nightlife, and adventure sports activities, among tourists.

In essence, collaboration with these airlines and the Goa Tourism Department can further boost FTAs in the state and contribute to its economic growth.

