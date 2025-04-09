Manama – The Bahrain India Society had the honor of hosting Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI)—one of the largest and most prominent financial institutions in India and a key player in the global banking sector. His participation in this high-level gathering marks a significant milestone in the Society’s ongoing efforts to deepen the bilateral relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulrahman Juma, Chairman of the Bahrain India Society, emphasized that the event is not merely symbolic, but a clear testament to the growing confidence in Bahrain’s strategic position as a financial and commercial hub in the Gulf and beyond. With its advanced regulatory environment, open economy, and strong connectivity to regional and global markets, Bahrain offers an ideal platform for Indian financial institutions and investors to expand their operations and forge long-term strategic partnerships.

SBI’s engagement underscores the vast opportunities for collaboration in banking, fintech, trade finance, and cross-border investments. As the Gulf region accelerates economic diversification and India continues on its upward economic trajectory, such events serve as powerful catalysts for shared growth, innovation, and prosperity. In this context, the Bahrain India Society remains steadfast in its mission to support these partnerships and promote constructive, high-level dialogue between both nations.

The Bahrain India Society was established in 2008 as a non-profit organization by a group of leading Bahraini and Indian businessmen and professionals, with the aim of strengthening the centuries-old friendly relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India. Founded by former Minister of Labor H.E. Mr. Abdulnabi Al Sho’ala, the Society leverages developments in civil society to actively enhance ties between the two countries—not only in business, but also in social affairs, science, and culture.

For more information, kindly contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com