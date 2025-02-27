The baby market is set to reach $217B by 2030, with Dubai's retail sector growing 2.9% to AED 83.12 billion in 2024, creating major opportunities for brands to lead through product innovation and digital advancements

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Baby Expo, the Middle East’s largest international event for maternity, baby and toddler brands is set to return for its second edition on 16-17 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with limited exhibition spaces remaining due to high demand from brands eager to participate.

The growth of Dubai’s wholesale and retail sector by 2.9%, reaching AED 83.12 billion in 2024, along with global forecasts predicting the baby products market will surge to USD 217 billion by 2030[1], creates a promising landscape for baby and maternity brands. The Baby Expo presents an unmissable opportunity for brands to position themselves at the forefront of this high-growth industry, showcasing their commitment to product innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies that make the lives of both parents and babies easier, more comfortable, and more efficient.

Bringing together over 250 leading global brands from within the maternity, baby and toddler space, The Baby Expo provides a powerful platform for businesses to showcase their latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and connect with key decision-makers and industry stakeholders shaping the future of the rapidly growing sector.

The Baby Expo 2025 has doubled in size, now spanning 14,000 square meters, to meet the growing demand from brands looking to expand their presence in the region. Over 100 new brands have joined this year's edition, expanding the event’s diversity to include brands from 44 countries and featuring trusted names such as Blaura, Stokke, Cybex, Baby Brezza, Nanit, Tommee Tippee, Doona, Lansinoh, Maxi-Cosi, and more.

With the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, and India leading the B2B visitor markets, the event has become a key platform for decision-makers and industry leaders to increase brand visibility and establish direct connections with customers and form partnerships with key retailers, distributors, and industry leaders.

New for 2025, The Baby Expo introduces the NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit on May 16, an exclusive platform for professionals to gain high-value insights and connect with industry-decision makers. Bringing together top executives from the maternity, baby and toddler industry, the summit will explore emerging trends, market shifts, competitive strategies, and future opportunities in the baby and parenting industry. With discussions on consumer behaviour, sustainability, and innovation, this is a valuable opportunity for businesses looking to stay ahead, strengthen partnerships, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder of The Baby Expo commented: “We are thrilled to bring back The Baby Expo after a successful debut, now hosting over 250 international brands, including 100 new exhibitors. We created this exclusive and first platform in the Middle East to help brands elevate their visibility, connect directly with customers, and showcase their innovation. We’re proud to provide a networking hub where industry leaders share business insights, explore market trends, and forge valuable connections to stay ahead in this evolving industry.”

Also new for 2025, will be The Mother, Baby and Child Awards – celebrating excellence in the Middle East’s maternity, baby and children’s industry. Taking place on May 16 at the Ritz Carlton DIFC, the evening will celebrate the brands and businesses making a meaningful impact in the lives of families, recognising those that provide exceptional products and services for mothers, babies, and toddlers. Honouring industry pioneers—from leading nurseries and baby-friendly restaurants to trusted baby essentials brands—the awards spotlight those dedicated to supporting parents through every stage of early childhood development.

Irfan Porbanderwalla, CEO of Cybex in India, Middle East and Africa said: “The Baby Expo 2024, the first of its kind in the region, was an incredible success for us. The event played a pivotal role in enhancing CYBEX's brand exposure and elevating the baby industry in the Middle East. Last year, we were thrilled with the turnout and the valuable conversations we had within the B2C and B2B space. Looking ahead to 2025, we’re excited to return as the Safety Partner. This year, together with RTA, we’ll be introducing a dedicated Safety Zone, focusing on child road safety, featuring live demonstrations and expert advice on secure travel solutions for the little ones.”

The Baby Expo focuses on brand awareness, connecting with distributors, retailers, and industry buyers in the Middle East, and fostering networking opportunities. In 2024, 83% of exhibitors said the event helped them achieve these objectives. Building on the success of 450 business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking meetings in its inaugural year, The Baby Expo 2025 is set to bring together even more industry-leading brands and professionals. With over 700 B2B meetings scheduled, an expanded lineup of exhibitors, and new international pavilions, the event promises a diverse and immersive experience for industry professionals.

The 2025 edition of The Baby Expo is set to build on its success, with an 85% exhibitor return rate and 75% of exhibitors considering it essential to their marketing and sales strategies. With 15,000 visitors expected, the expo continues to serve as a premier platform for networking with distributors, retailers, and industry buyers such as Noon, Amazon, Majid Al Futtaim, Jashanmal, Al Nahdi Medical, Mapyr, Apparel Group, and Mamas & Papas, offering businesses unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The Baby Expo’s second edition is supported by an esteemed roster of sponsors, with Blaura as the Title Sponsor, Aveeno Baby® and Johnson’s Baby® as Main Stage Sponsors, Dabdub as Platinum Sponsor, Stokke and Twins & Siblings as Gold Sponsors and Cybex as Safety Partner. Additional partners include Qidz and the Family Hub.

About Baby Expo

The Baby Expo Dubai is the Middle East's first international event catering to baby, toddler, and maternity needs that unites industry leaders, experts and new parents to support them in their early parenthood journey. Hosted by Kris Fade over two days, the expo features over 150 global brands, expert discussions with industry professionals and mumpreneurs, exclusive discounts, and family entertainment, offering participants access to innovative products launched exclusively during the event alongside a wealth of educational opportunities.

The Baby Expo Dubai also provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to network, engage in business development, and establish collaborations. The Baby Expo will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre on May 16, 17, 2025.

