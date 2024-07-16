NAIROBI, Kenya /African Media Agency: The Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) 2024. This partnership aims to advance fintech innovation, foster growth, and create new opportunities for key players across Africa’s financial technology landscape.

AFTS 2024, a premier event bringing together issues, entrepreneurs, and opportunities revolutionising finance in Africa to the world’s stage, will be held on the 4th-6th of September 2024 at the JW Marriot, Nairobi. As a partner, AFIK will play a pivotal role in shaping the summit's agenda, ensuring that key topics and challenges faced by the fintech community in Kenya and Africa are addressed.

This partnership will highlight the innovative work being done within Kenya's fintech sector, provide a unique opportunity for fintechs to connect with industry leaders, regulators and potential investors, gain exclusive access to the latest insights, trends, and technological advancements in the fintech industry, and also access to the accelerator pitch competition. All these aim to create a conducive environment for fintech innovation while ensuring sustainable development within the sector.

“We are excited to partner with the Africa Fintech Summit 2024. This collaboration aligns with our mission to drive fintech innovation and create a thriving ecosystem in Kenya. By joining forces with AFTS, we can amplify our efforts to make financial services more accessible and inclusive.” Said Ali Hussein Kassim, AFN VP-EA and Chairman of the AFIK board.

“It’s such a warming opportunity to collaborate with one of the premier financial technology associations in East Africa. We are confident that this partnership affords Fintechs, Banks, Regulators, Stakeholders, and Financial Institutions on the continent a great platform to extend their reach, explore expansion and growth opportunities in the sub-region, connect with other African and global players, and access detailed knowledge sharing that has been critical to the growth of the industry over the last 11 summits. We are keen to welcome members of AFIK to the 12th Africa Fintech Summit, and even more importantly, spotlight the towering progress and growth that Kenya’s Fintech ecosystem has offered to the collective African technology Landscape. To this we say, Karibu.

In line with our theme for the year, Fintech in Every Industry, we will be focusing on Fintech’s role in Climate Solutions, cross-border trade, e-commerce, mobile money & digital banking, Fintech powering digital health, agricultural technology, mining and economic prosperity as well as investments under AfCFTA.” Said Zekarias Amsalu, CEO Africa Fintech Summit.

About AFIK (Association of Fintechs in Kenya)

Founded in 2021 by a team of experienced fintech professionals, AFIK is dedicated to spearheading digital innovation within Kenya's financial sector. Recognising the transformative potential of financial technology, AFIK brings together a diverse group of fintech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, companies, investors, and policymakers to create a unified platform for collaboration and progress.

Our mission is to empower our members and the broader fintech community to harness the power of digital technology, making financial services more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for all Kenyan citizens. Through strategic partnerships, advocacy efforts, and community-driven initiatives, AFIK actively engages with regulatory authorities to shape policies that foster innovation and create an enabling environment for fintech growth.

For more information, please visit https://afik.or.ke

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS ( https://africafintechsummit.com ) is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November. The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue in compliance with COVID-19 protocol and global live virtual delegates.

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C.-based firms, strategic advisory group Dedalus Global, and pan-African consultancy advisory firm Ibex Frontier.

