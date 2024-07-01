The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the applications made by 19 UAE national lawyers for registration on the roster of practicing lawyers, after completing the qualification programme prepared by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) to train candidates for registration on the roll of lawyers admitted to practice before the public prosecution units and courts in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During its meeting, which was chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the Committee reviewed applications to renew the registration of 9 lawyers whose enrolment had expired for more than two months, and approved the application of a UAE national lawyer to transfer his registration to the list of non-practicing lawyers.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bouchaib Hajamy, President of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Mr. Mohamed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.