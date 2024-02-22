ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held its 21st Annual Golf Tournament on February 2nd at Sahara Kuwait Golf Resort. This Annual Golf Tournament event was sponsored by Gold Sponsor- Eastern United Petroleum Services, Silver Sponsor- Saudi Arabian Chevron, and the event’s Exclusive Travel Partner and our newest chairman club member IFA International Travel and Tourism.

The event kicked off with opening remarks from AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman, Pete Swift, expressing gratitude to members for their unwavering support and welcoming all participants, encouraging them to enjoy a day of camaraderie and competition.

Following the tournament, an Awards Ceremony and lunch were held, with Swift acknowledging the golfers, hosts, and sponsors for their contributions. He recognized IFA International Travel and Tourism as the Exclusive Travel Partner and applauded Eastern United Petroleum Services, represented by Mr. Partha Chaudhury, and Saudi Arabian Chevron, represented by Mr. Jody Mangus, for their support.

For the next recognitions, Swift recognized the winners of the category awards, starting with the Longest Drive- won by Benjamin Duroyon, and Closest to the Pin- won by Jamie Urbanek. Consequently, the tournament-winning teams were announced- The third place was earned by the team of Eoin Fitzgerald, Michaela Abey, Steven Bezuidenhout, and Darragh Meredith. The second place was earned by the team of Philip Kotsis, Les Moskaliuk, Dan Leritz, and Aaron Dikos. The first place of the Annual Golf Tournament was earned by the team of David Sims, Scott Dunnings, Harold Yambao, and Mark Assistin.

To wrap up the event, the AmCham Kuwait team conducted a raffle with various enticing prizes. The first set of prizes included 4 complimentary invitations to Spa Aquatonic, 1 complimentary room at Holiday Inn in Farwaniya, and 1 complimentary 1-night stay at Crowne Plaza in Farwaniya, courtesy of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. In the second raffle, 2 complimentary lunches or dinner buffets at Lamar in the Millennium Hotel for 2 people were up for grabs. The third raffle prize offered 2 invitations for dinner at Sintoho restaurant in Four Seasons. Sahara Kuwait generously provided the fourth raffle prize of Four Lessons for newcomers. Fahrenheit Restaurant contributed the fifth raffle prize with 3 vouchers each worth 20 KD for dine-in at their Mahboula branch in Spoons. Safety & Fire Experts sponsored the sixth raffle prize with 2 at-home safety kits. Nova Clinic provided the seventh raffle prize with 5 gift certificates for use at their clinic. The eighth raffle prize featured 1 invitation for 2 to any AmCham Kuwait signature event for 2024. Lastly, the highlight of the event was the raffle prize of one roundtrip economy class ticket to the USA, graciously provided by our Exclusive Travel Partner and Chairman Club member, IFA International Travel and Tourism.

A photo session with the winners, the raffle gift sponsor representatives, and AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman concluded the event, as Swift thanked AmCham Kuwait’s team and the volunteers for organizing the event.

