Cairo, Egypt: The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), Medical Supply and Technology Management announced the launch of the third edition of “Africa Health ExCon”, under the theme “Your Gate to Innovation and Trade”, held under the patronage and presence of H.E. President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, at Al Manara International Conference Center- Egypt’s International Exhibition Center (EIEC) where the presidential celebration will be held on June 3rd and the event’s activities will be open for visitors during June 4 – 6, 2024. “Africa Health ExCon” is considered the largest annual healthcare event across the African continent, showcasing global expertise and enhancing knowledge-sharing to contribute to fostering the medical sector in Africa.

With the participation of leading international companies and key entities operating in the health and pharmaceutical sector, “Africa Health ExCon 2024” represents a significant opportunity as an investment gateway for healthcare professionals and industry leaders to explore investment opportunities, thus contributing to accelerating the growth of these industries across Africa. The ExCon brings together subject-matter experts from the medical and healthcare sectors, providing them with an exceptional opportunity to explore the latest products and services across various medical fields. The ExCon is expected to attract over 500 exhibitors from various countries worldwide, in addition to over 60,000 visitors from over 100 countries globally.

Stemming from the remarkable significance of “Africa Health ExCon” as the largest medical event across the African continent, various Egyptian government entities are keen to support organizing the conference, recognizing its role in enhancing Egypt's position as a regional hub for healthcare in the region. This comes following the success of launching the first digital business platform to showcase global expertise and contributions to stimulate the medical sector across the African continent.

For his part, Major General Dr. Bahaa El Din Zeidan, Chairman of UPA, stated: “The main objectives of the Africa Health ExCon 2024 conference and exhibition align with the African Union Agenda 2063, particularly its vision for a 'Prosperous Africa'. This vision focuses on achieving comprehensive growth and sustainable development by boosting the localization of medical industries and addressing the region's healthcare challenges". He further added, "The conference and exhibition also aim to bolster trade exchange among African countries, which represents a vital aspect of the African Union's agenda. This endeavor contributes significantly to strengthening the medical economy and fostering sustainable development in the long term."

In the same context, Dr. Kamal Ebeid, Executive Director of Africa Health ExCon, stated, "Africa Health ExCon represents an important strategic platform for the development of the healthcare sector in Africa, fostering cooperation among various stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals. This underscores Egypt's leading role in medical care and its capabilities in providing top-notch medical services to patients across Africa."

He added, "The conference extends beyond geographical boundaries to bridge gaps in the healthcare sector and foster a culture of cooperation and innovation. This aligns with Egypt's vision and efforts to attract foreign investments for sectoral advancement. This commitment is reflected by the active involvement of all governmental entities and senior officials from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to discuss challenges and solutions related to the development and sustainability of the medical sector across the African continent."

The third edition of "Africa Health ExCon" is supported by a number of leading global healthcare companies. The list of Platinum sponsors include: Grifols-Egypt, Medtronic, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Novartis, HV Diagnostics, AstraZeneca, and ACDIMA. The list of Gold sponsors include: Sanofi, Clinilab, Philips, and Snibe, while the Silver sponsors include Banque du Caire, Attijariwafa Bank, EVA Pharma, and Kemet Medical.

The second edition of "Africa Health ExCon 2023" was a huge success, attracting 39,964 healthcare professionals and traders from 113 countries. The event featured 29 scientific conferences, 29 workshops, and 316 sessions with the participation of 1,547 speakers. Additionally, 320 exhibitors showcased their latest products and innovations in medical technology, with the support of 23 sponsors, 5 pavilions, and 15 international partners. The conference welcomed over 360 governmental healthcare representatives, CEOs, and decision-makers from around the globe, discussing ways to develop a sustainable healthcare strategy in Africa. The conference demonstrated a strong commitment to improving healthcare across the continent, providing an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge transfer among specialists from various countries. It also contributed to enhancing collaboration between the public and private healthcare sectors, opening up new investment and trade opportunities.

About the UPA:

It is a national economic entity under the presidency of the Egyptian Cabinet. It aims to ensure equitable access to medical and healthcare technology products through scientifically based technological assessments, efficient strategic procurement processes, and supply chain

management. The authority strives to be a strategic partner enabling effective resource utilization and sustainable, equitable access to medical technology at the national level.

About the International Company for Hotels, Resorts, and Conference Centers “Global Conference Management” (GCM):

It is a one-stop destination for conference planning and management, staffed with a team of international experts dedicated to every detail. They provide services to deliver a seamless and hassle-free event experience. Experts in conference management, logistical and administrative support, simultaneous translation, audiovisual systems, catering, transportation, and more, they have been making dream events a reality since 2006.