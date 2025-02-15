Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The 2nd Middle East International Conference on Innovation & Sepsis 2025 commenced today in Dubai, marking the start of a two-day event held under the auspices of Prime Healthcare Group and in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority. Taking place at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, this year’s edition brings together leading global and regional experts to discuss key advancements in sepsis management.

The conference opened with a keynote address by Dr. Adel Alsisi, Group Chief Medical Officer & Chair of the Intensive Care Unit at Prime Hospital. Insightful speeches followed from renowned experts, including Javier Perez-Fernandez, President-Elect of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care (WFICC) and Medical Director of Critical Care Services at Baptist Hospital of Miami, USA, alongside Dr. Marcio Borges, Head of the Multidisciplinary Sepsis Unit, Critical Care Specialist, and Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of the Balearic Islands, Son Llàtzer University Hospital, Spain.

Key discussions at this year’s event focus on sepsis definitions, genetics and phenotypic expressions, biomarkers for early diagnosis, and the role of microbiology in sepsis management, among other critical topics.

Dr. Adel Alsisi, Conference Chairman, emphasized the importance of the event, stating: "TECNO SEPSIS serves as a crucial platform to address sepsis, a life-threatening condition requiring urgent medical intervention. This conference provides an invaluable opportunity for participants to explore the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment. At Prime Healthcare Group, we are proud to sponsor this essential gathering once again, reaffirming our commitment to advancing healthcare standards in the UAE and beyond. Dubai’s selection as the host city further underscores the UAE’s reputation as a leading medical tourism destination."

The conference brings together a distinguished assembly of experts specializing in critical care, infectious diseases, and sepsis treatment from across the globe. Notable speakers include Professor Craig Coopersmith, Director of the Emory Critical Care Center and Professor of Surgery at Emory University, and Dr. Hussein Al Rahma, Founder of the Emirates Intensive Care Society and Head of Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine at Saudi German Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Head of the Latin America Sepsis Project, and Dr. Alfredo Matos, Chief of Surgical Intensive Care and Professor of Surgery at the University of Panama, will join a distinguished roster of senior consultants and academics from the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The conference's scientific sessions aim to discuss the latest developments in diagnosing and treating sepsis, fostering international collaboration to combat this global health challenge.