UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) launched a "White Paper" on spectrum management agility in the next decade in the UAE. This release took place at the Digital Government Stand during GITEX, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16 to 20 this year.

This white paper provides a future perspective for spectrum management, in line with the principles of agility and sustainability over the next decade in UAE, by enhancing the spectrum management system based on data and artificial intelligence, in addition to implementing the best solutions available in this field to contribute to achieving the UAE Digital Government Strategy.

Commenting on this release, H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Telecommunication Sector, said: “In a rapidly evolving world with accelerated advancements in renewable technologies, staying abreast of developments and anticipating their outcomes is crucial to sustain momentum in the digital transformation journey. The document launched today reaffirms the UAE's leadership in adopting a forward-looking approach to spectrum management. It aligns with our commitment to future foresight, shaping the vision for spectrum management in the coming decade.”

In turn, Eng. Sultan Albalooshi, Manager of Spectrum Policy at TDRA, said that this document would mark a significant development in the functioning of spectrum management. He said:

“In line with the project and operational roadmap of this initiative, the release of this document will mark a significant development in the regulatory sustainability of the telecommunications sector. Additionally, it will contribute to enhancing spectrum authorization services for modern technologies in the country, leveraging AI technologies and solutions embedded in this forward-thinking system.”

TDRA is introducing this white paper, driven by a set of factors that summarize its future vision for spectrum management. Aligned with the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy and the fourth pillar of “We the UAE 2031” vision, emphasizing the "Forward Ecosystem," this paper also contributes to the strategic vision of transitioning towards more agile and responsive service provision and resource management systems.

The White Paper also addresses the requirements of a set of factors driving development in spectrum management for wireless technologies and services, including developing the capabilities of modern generations of mobile networks, notably the sixth generation (6G). It takes into consideration the rising demand for spectrum utilization across diverse sectors, the imperative to enhance connectivity, the increasing significance of sustainable technologies and systems, and the commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

To realize this futuristic approach, TDRA embraces various scenarios, one of which involves integrating users into the agile spectrum management system. Additionally, there is a focus on enhancing AI within the automated spectrum management system, enabling it to anticipate and fulfill user needs. This, in turn, enhances the necessary autonomy for implementing agility as a primary objective of the document, which is enabling users to obtain spectrum authorizations across its various bands, seamlessly and swiftly. This initiative aims to enhance customer satisfaction by streamlining application submissions and authorization processes, reducing processing times. Furthermore, it seeks to improve spectral efficiency in operating services.

