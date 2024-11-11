Dubai – As the dawn of AI revolutionizes industries globally, the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 is set to return on February 19–20 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai with a transformative new vision: 'Architecting an AI-Fueled Business'. This prestigious summit, now in its 18th edition, will focus on the extraordinary potential of AI and its power to reshape the future of business.

With generative AI (GenAI) accelerating change, businesses now face a critical choice: adapt to an AI-driven landscape or risk irrelevance. There has been an unprecedented surge in AI adoption across the Middle East in recent years. IDC’s EMEA Emerging Tech Survey reveals that 72% of organizations in the region are now either using AI or preparing to do so. This exponential growth is leading businesses to reimagine everything — from intelligent automation and AI-powered security to big data analytics and the convergence of AI with transformative technologies like 5G, cloud, and IoT.

"We are witnessing an extraordinary moment in business history: AI is not just reshaping industries — it’s rewriting the rules of competition," says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's regional managing director for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Central Asia, and India. "For organizations to thrive in this fast-evolving landscape, they must embed AI into their core strategies. Accordingly, the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 has been designed to challenge and inspire IT and business leaders to build a resilient, AI-powered future."

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 is more than just an event — it provides a strategic platform for industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. As organizations grapple with the realities of AI fatigue, cloud sprawl, and the complexity of scaling AI, the summit will present essential guidance on architecting AI solutions that deliver real, measurable business value.

The key themes to be addressed at the summit include:

• AI-Driven Intelligence Architecture: How can enterprises implement GenAI at scale, across both business processes and IT infrastructure?

• AI-Enabled Security and Automation: How can organizations tackle growing threats with intelligent solutions while ensuring operational excellence?

• The Intersection of AI, 5G, Cloud, and IoT: How are these technologies converging to create new growth opportunities?

The summit will also feature world-renowned speakers, including H.E. Dr. Saeed Aldhaheri, a visionary futurist and AI ethicist, and Adrian Hayes, the legendary adventurer and leadership expert. Together, they will serve up thought-provoking observations and spark enterprise-wide innovation with their unique insights.

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 is where ideas transform into actionable strategies, equipping CIOs with the tools and knowledge they require to successfully navigate AI's disruptive potential and drive new levels of business agility, innovation, and sustainability.

Are you ready to lead your organization into the future of AI? Join us at the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 !

