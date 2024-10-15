Dubai: Taiwan Excellence, a globally recognized entity established by the Taiwan Internation Trade Administration (TIDA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has kicked off Day 1 of GITEX Global 2024 with remarkable success. The event featured the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies and innovations from Taiwan’s leading brands.



One standout highlight was ASUS’s unveiling of a prototype AI-server powered by the world’s most powerful chip, the GB200, demonstrating Taiwan’s leadership in AI technology. In addition, Taiwan Excellence’s collaboration with Tianyen XR Technology showcased Taiwan’s innovative capabilities in AI-driven through a breathtaking light show. This immersive experience, brought to life with high-lumen projectors from BenQ.



The day commenced with a welcome address by Saeed Lee, Division Director of the Commercial Office of Taipei in Dubai, who highlighted the strength of Taiwan’s ICT industry and the growing ties between Taiwan and the UAE.



Following the welcome address, several groundbreaking products were launched, headlined by leading Taiwanese brands such as ASUS, Advantech, MSI, and Chimei Motors. Visitors had the opportunity to engage with various other Taiwanese tech companies present at the Taiwan Excellence pavilion, which showcased a range of advanced solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries alike.



Saeed Lee commented on the success of Day 1, stating: "Taiwan places great importance on the Middle Eastern market, and we are committed to deepening our engagement in the region. With 78 Taiwanese companies showcasing their innovative products, Taiwan is at the forefront of technological advancements, especially in AI and ICT. The UAE, as our second-largest trade partner in the region, serves as a strategic gateway to the Middle East and North Africa, and with our participation at GITEX we are excited to collaborate with existing and future partners to shape a smarter, more connected future."



Ms. Peggy Lin, Deputy Director at Taiwan Excellence said: "Taiwan has long been a global leader in semiconductors and ICT, and with the rapid growth of generative AI and edge applications, we are at the forefront of shaping the future of technology. At Gitex 2024, Taiwan Excellence award winners continue to push the boundaries with innovations that are designed to transform industries, from AI-driven urban traffic control systems to compact edge computing technologies. Today, its great to witness how Taiwan's ICT industry is ready to empower businesses around the world and drive them forward."



Throughout the event, Taiwan Excellence is presenting a series of innovative products that redefine technological progress and efficiency.



Key highlights include:

• ASUS GB200 NVL72 AI Server powers the new era of computing, delivering 30X faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference with 25X lower TCO and 25X less energy.

• Advantech EI-52 Edge Intelligence Server is a compact, solution ready Edge Intelligence platform empowered by Hailo-8 edge AI processor, and DeviceOn for remote control and management.

• MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo is built for productivity in the AI era, this ultra-thin laptop combines portability with Intel® Evo™ performance, featuring latest Wi-Fi 7 and maximum efficiency for modern tasks.

• Chimei Motor Camera Monitoring System (CMS) is revolutionizing rearview mirrors with high-resolution cameras, the CMS enhances driver safety with clear, wide-angle views and AI-driven features like adaptive brightness and blind-spot elimination.



From October 14 to 18, Taiwan Excellence is exhibiting at Booth H25-A30at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors are invited to explore a range of innovative products and solutions that demonstrate Taiwan’s leadership in technology and design.



