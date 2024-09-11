Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Taiba Investments is sponsoring and hosting Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Chinese Visitor Summit, scheduled for September 9th – 10th, 2024, at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.

As the inaugural summit of its kind in the Kingdom, the Chinese Visitor Summit represents a key milestone in the evolution of Saudi-China relations. It underscores the growing importance of the Chinese market to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts and showcases the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding tourism sector and its strategic impact on the global stage, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. Taiba Investments is committed to deepening ties with China’s tourism operators and businesses, fostering mutual goals, and elevating the Kingdom’s global tourism profile.

Commenting on the summit’s significance, Mr. Hassan Al Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, stated, “This summit represents a crucial opportunity for us to deepen our connections with the Chinese market and set new benchmarks in the tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious tourism goals. We are eager to welcome our Chinese guests and provide them with a distinctive experience that beautifully blends our rich heritage and modern hospitality excellence.”

Demonstrating its commitment to exceptional hospitality for Chinese visitors, Taiba Investments has introduced the 'China Ready' initiative, set for full implementation by the end of 2024. This program focuses on customizing hotel services to cater to the preferences of Chinese travelers, ensuring an unforgettable and culturally immersive experience. Through this initiative, Taiba aims to set a new standard of excellence within the Middle East’s hospitality sector.

Aligned with the Welcome China program and supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the summit strategically positions Saudi Arabia as a premier global tourism destination. The initiative also enhances the Kingdom’s appeal as a hub for business and culture.

Alexander Glos, CEO of the China i2i Group, renowned for its expertise in organizing high-profile events, commented, “Our collaboration with Taiba Investments for the Chinese Visitor Summit represents a significant leap forward in strengthening Sino-Saudi relations. This summit not only enhances business ties but also opens new avenues for cultural exchange and mutual growth. We are confident that this collaboration will yield long-term benefits for both nations, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.”

The summit promises a dynamic agenda featuring interactive sessions, cultural exhibitions, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster cultural exchange and business collaboration between Saudi Arabia and China. Through the combined efforts of Taiba Investments, i2i Group, and the STA, the summit is set to usher in a new era of tourism cooperation, economic prosperity, and cultural interaction between the two nations.

About Taiba Investments

Taiba Investments Co. (TASI: 4090), established in 1988, is a leading hospitality and real estate company headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a robust portfolio of 39 properties—including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas—Taiba manages over 7,700 keys and has an additional 8 properties in development. The company excels in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Taiba's distinctive portfolio features renowned Saudi brands such as Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with international hospitality leaders such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor enhance its ability to provide exceptional service and diverse accommodation options. For more information, please visit www.taiba.com.sa.