Riyadh – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net zero and nature positive solutions, in collaboration with Deloitte, hosted a high-level roundtable examining the rise of regenerative tourism in the MENA region and key “Destinations That Go Beyond Net-Zero on Emissions to Nature Positive”.

Joining the roundtable were leading regional tourism, environmental and sustainability experts who gathered at the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh to discuss the investments that MENA governments and businesses are making as well as the vision and practices at the heart of the world’s most ambitious, regenerative tourism projects, many of which are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Participants included Krishna Mohan Kamaku, Sustainability Manager, DAR TANTORA (AlUla) by Kerten Hospitality, Ruba Farkh, Environment Impact Assessment and Planning Lead, AMAALA, Red Sea Global, Salma Shaker, Saudi Freediving Athlete and Environmentalist, and Prof. Susana Carvalho, Associate Professor of Practice of Marine Science, Marine Science Sector Manager, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. The session was moderated by Daniel Gribbin, Middle East Sustainability and Climate Lead and ESG Risk Advisory Lead, and Laura Jepson, Middle East Sustainability & Climate Consulting Lead, at Deloitte.

The two-hour interactive session saw speakers address ongoing efforts in the region and around the world to decarbonise the tourism sector, which accounts for an estimated 8-11 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally in addition to its impact on natural habitats. They examined exciting developments and progress at some of the Kingdom’s leading projects across land and sea that are helping to revive, protect, and foster more resilient natural ecosystems while also delivering tangible social and economic gains for people and local communities.

Commenting, Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founder and organiser of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “We’re delighted to have gathered this diverse group of experts to discuss the evolution of sustainability in MENA’s tourism sector and the groundbreaking projects in particular in Saudi Arabia that have gone beyond carbon reduction to more holistically harmonize environmental sustainability and conservation with other broad reaching benefits. As highlighted by speakers, these new projects are having a hugely positive impact on biodiversity and regeneration of unique natural habitats while supporting a renaissance of cultural heritage and identity and creating significant opportunities for economic empowerment and growth through the attraction of regional and international tourism to the Kingdom.”

Adding, Daniel Gribbin, Middle East Sustainability and Climate Lead at Deloitte, said, “As the world becomes increasingly aware of the pressing need for sustainability, it is crucial that we recognize its significance for the future of our planet. In MENA, regenerative tourism has the potential to play a vital role in preserving our natural resources and cultural heritage for generations to come. At Deloitte, we take pride in collaborating with innovative thought leaders and the Sustainability Forum Middle East to host important roundtable discussions that explore the future of tourism and the sustainability of growth within the Region.”

This was the second in the Forum’s 2024 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, which takes place across the region and focuses on topics crucial to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability goals. The Forum’s mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region with its roundtables serving as platforms for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful collaboration for climate action on the part of the private sector.

