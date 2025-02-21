Dubai Harbour sees buyers navigating the world of pre-owned luxury vessels, including options at Bush & Noble that start from US$160,000 and rise upwards of US$8 million

Dubai, UAE: Beneath the gleaming towers of Dubai Marina, the second day of the 31st Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) unfolded with a hum of negotiations and the quiet confidence of buyers circling their next acquisition. Yet while superyachts and new launches continue to dominate the limelight, a fresh segment is emerging as a focal point this year: a dedicated brokerage track designed to help buyers navigate the world of pre-owned luxury vessels.

The globe's most distinguished maritime and lifestyle event, DIBS 2025 has carved out space for brokerage companies, including Burgess and Bush & Noble, to showcase a range of second-hand watercraft at varying price points, from close to US$160,000 to upwards of US$8 million. The shift reflects a maturing maritime economy in the Gulf, where as well as the traditional superyachts favoured by many of the emirate’s record-high number of millionaire residents, an increasing number of buyers are looking beyond custom-built designs to more immediate opportunities.

Industry Giants Make Their Mark

The brokerage focus does not overshadow the steady drumbeat of major launches and industry milestones. Sunreef Yachts, backed by sporting luminaries such as Formula One icon Fernando Alonso and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, is set to debut its first UAE-built vessel, the Sunreef Ultima 55, tomorrow — further evidence of the Emirates’ growing role in yacht manufacturing. “Our shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah has been very busy building this yacht – the main reason we are participating at DIBS this year,” said Artur Poloczanski, PR Director at Sunreef. “Those who come along on Friday evening will witness a little bit of Sunreef history – the first UAE-built Ultima 55.”

Another first sees yacht service provider Ocean 360 give a Middle East debut to the Pardo Yachts brand, which is showcasing its flagship models, the Pardo 38 and Pardo 43, this week. Marcello Veronesi, CEO of Cantiere del Pardo, said the Middle East “holds strategic importance for Pardo Yachts’ global expansion,” adding that partnering with Ocean 360 instilled “confidence that this market will embrace our yachts’ unparalleled quality and style.”

Meanwhile, Gulf Craft, a perennial presence at DIBS since the inaugural edition in 1992, is unveiling an unprecedented eight new models among the 18 vessels it is showcasing this week. The locally owned company revealed that its 2024 operations contributed Dh500 million to the UAE economy through the sale and export of 129 yachts, and it has expanded its workforce by 10 per cent – some 150 staff – across the past 12 months. With a new superyacht service centre, complete with a 600-tonne lift, set to open in Ajman by the middle of the year, the company expects to create a further 120 new jobs.

“Over the years, we have noted more and more yachts coming to the UAE,” said Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Chairman at Gulfcraft. “The country is becoming a hub and these yachts coming in need professional support. As a boat builder – a yacht builder – we can offer the professionalism, services, and support they are looking for.”

Elsewhere, OceanWorld’s flagship brand, Sunseeker Gulf, continues to gain momentum with its 2,200-strong workforce and a portfolio soon to expand from 30-metre yachts to even larger superyachts, while SF Yachts is using DIBS as a launchpad for the regional premiere of its Prestige X70, as well as the Dubai launch of its Gran Turismo 36. Azimut, a regular fixture at the Dubai World Trade Centre-organised show since 2013, announced plans to deepen its regional footprint with five new offices opening this year: two in Dubai, plus locations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

A Show Beyond the Water

Among the showstoppers is the Lamborghini 63, a vessel embodying the Italian automotive brand's performance and design ethos. This marks the first time a Lamborghini yacht has been showcased in the Middle East, offering visitors an opportunity to step aboard and see its nautical engineering up-close. The yacht’s presence further cement’s the show’s reputation for attracting global heavyweights in the industry.

“The Italian Seagroup is the world’s largest producer of superyachts over 50 metres and we’re excited that they’ve partnered with us to bring the region’s first Lamborghini yacht to the Dubai International Boat Show,” said Rainer Bhene, CEO of Behnemar Yachts. “Both brands are committed to pushing boundaries and creating exceptional experiences, both on land and at sea.”

And there are more Lamborghinis on show at the traditional Supercar Avenue, which is drawing steady crowds with a striking lineup that this year includes a peppermint green Lamborghini Revuelto, ivory white Countach, and a charcoal black McLaren Speedtail. The nearby Dubai Police exhibition also features two branded jet skis, while the UAE’s Victory Team proudly displays its UIM X-Cat World Championship trophy.

Food offerings reflected the cosmopolitan nature of the event, which is this year boasting exhibitors from some 60 countries, including eight debutants in the form of Croatia, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Myanmar, Romania, Singapore, and Slovenia. Catering to the estimated 35,000 visitors expected over the show’s five days, a wide selection of food options offer everything from Brazilian acai bowls to Arabic shawarma, truffle poutine to Greek tzatziki – a culinary landscape as diverse as the clientele walking the marina. Families, too, found plenty to keep their little ones entertained, with a dive pool and dedicated kids' club featuring giant Lego stations.

