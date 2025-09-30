Dubai, UAE, SureFlow will take part in the Region’s Largest Sustainability & Clean Energy Technology Exhibition (WETEX) 2025, presenting its latest innovations in smart energy and water management. The company will use the platform to highlight how artificial intelligence and advanced IoT solutions can support households, businesses, and governments in optimizing resource consumption and contributing to sustainability goals.

At this year’s exhibition, SureFlow is unveiling its newest suite of intelligent devices and AI-powered analytics platforms designed to monitor and improve the use of water, gas, and electricity.

“WETEX is one of the most important platforms for sustainability and innovation in the region, and for us it is an opportunity to showcase how SureFlow is redefining energy and water efficiency,” said Sebastian DUI, CEO. “Our solutions go beyond monitoring; we provide data-driven insights that empower users to make smarter decisions, conserve resources, and contribute to a greener future.”

SureFlow’s participation aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and global sustainability efforts. The company’s AI and machine learning technologies enable:

Early water leak detection and energy wastage prevention.

Consumption pattern analysis to identify savings opportunities in households and commercial properties.

Predictive maintenance and efficiency alerts that reduce costs and extend infrastructure lifespan.

Eco-friendly lifestyle empowerment through real-time feedback and recommendations.

Visitors to WETEX can experience the company’s innovations first hand at SureFlow’s stand, where live demonstrations will showcase how AI is transforming the way communities understand and manage energy and water usage.

For SureFlow, participation in WETEX is not just about presenting technology, but also about building collaborations with Utility companies, energy providers, smart cities, academic & research institutions, and industry partners to drive large-scale adoption of sustainable solutions across the region and beyond.

About SureFlow

A UAE based research and development company specializing in AI-driven IoT solutions for energy management solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and empowering consumers, SureFlow develops advanced monitoring systems that combine hardware, software, and machine learning to help households, businesses, and governments reduce consumption, lower costs, and promote eco-friendly living.