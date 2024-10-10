Keynote Speakers include leaders from DFSA and DIFC Innovation Hub

Dynamic discussions to foster collaboration to inspire next-gen global leaders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council have announced the diverse lineup of its key speakers for the second edition of the SuperBridge Summit 2024 taking place in concurrence with Gitex Global. The summit, which is scheduled to take place on October 15 and 16, 2024, at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel, Dubai, will foster collaboration and dialogue on critical global issues, aiming to inspire, impact and innovate for the next generation of global leaders.

This summit, held during the week of GITEX Global, has a lineup of speakers that includes 70 thought leaders, innovators and pioneers from various industries around the world. The speakers will shed light on a wide range of topics to address complex challenges and support future industry leaders.

The key speakers of the event include, Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). He leads the regulatory body in maintaining a transparent and efficient financial services environment in Dubai. The summit will further witness the participation of Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub, who will highlight key innovations in the financial sector.

Jane Sun, a dynamic leader and CEO of Trip.com Group, China, who, through her expertise, will shed light on the evolving global travel industry with a focus on sustainable travel practices and customer-centric solutions.

Hans Duisters, Founder and CEO of Sioux Group, The Netherlands, will discuss global open-source industrial R&D to drive productivity growth and the rising role by the Gulf in technological collaborations. Another key speaker, Takashi Maruyama, Chief Investment Officer at Asset Management One, will highlight the Japan’s come-back and long-term investment opportunities under renewed macro environment.

Moreover, Yi Wang, Founder and CEO of LAIX Inc., China, will offer insights on the potential of AI-powered educational platforms in enhancing accessibility to language learning.

During the summit, Dr Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MVGX based in Singapore, will explore the power of various smart infrastructure technologies in energy and transportation to enable green industrialization sustainably across Asia and to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Vish Narain, Managing Partner at Pulsar Group from India, will emphasise the potential of emerging markets and technology-driven investments that foster economic growth. Another key speaker at the summit will be Dee Poon, President of Brands and Retailing at Tessellation, Hong Kong SAR, who is a multifaceted leader in the retail industry, recognized as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. The lineup of speakers at the summit also includes Jalal Gasimov, CEO of Pasha Holdings in Azerbaijan, who oversees diversified investments in sectors such as insurance and construction.

The renowned speakers are expected to bring in a wealth of experience and a unique perspective, which is crucial for addressing the complexities of the global economic landscape. Their contributions are expected to fuel significant discussions, offering actionable outcomes for future leadership and growth across industries.

Trixie LohMirmand, Dubai World Trade Centre’s Executive Vice President commented: “The remarkable lineup of speakers at the upcoming second edition of SuperBridge Summit 2024 reflects our unwavering commitment to sparking dynamic discussions and driving innovation. These industry leaders, recognized for their forward-thinking approaches, will not only challenge conventional boundaries but also inspire actionable solutions to address pressing global challenges. Our goal is to create a transformative event that fosters impactful collaborations and drives meaningful change across industries.”

Vanessa Xu, Co-founder who leads the SuperBridge Council and CIO of VS Partners said: “The second edition of SuperBridge Summit very much focus on brining a global eco system including industrial technology innovation, talent cultivation, policy makers, finance infrastructure and investors, to cast light on high-value-add, long term productivity growth and future of digital age finance and wealth creation for nations to collaborate on. Dubai stands at a strategically unique centre point of all of these exciting trends.”

The second edition of SuperBridge Summit 2024 is expected to be an ideal platform for networking, collaboration and learning. With a wide range of sessions developed to engage participants and stimulate meaningful discussions, it is projected to provide attendees with valuable opportunities to expand their network and innovate alongside some of the world’s most influential industry leaders.

About SuperBridge Summit

The summit is a pioneering platform aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation among the world's fastest growing economies. The summit connects, ignites and unites leaders from all walks of life to magnify under-represented voices, give centre stage to vast opportunities from Global East and Global South, and catalyses meaningful actions, rendering them both visible and impactful on a global scale. The event will provide a platform for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to exchange insights and identify new opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, mobility, commerce, and agriculture. The event will bring together an esteemed group of global leaders from China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries.

The summit will be held in Dubai, UAE, and is expected to attract widespread attention from the international business community.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

About SuperBridge Council

SuperBridge Council is an apolitical, open, diverse and multi-culture global organization comprised of a group of renowned business entrepreneurs, social and cultural leaders around the world. The Council ignites, connects and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest growing economies across industries and cultures to discover facts and opportunities that are under-heard, under-appreciated and under-represented. SuperBridge Council works in partnership with business entrepreneurs, corporates, regulatory agencies and institutions to promote productive networks, to stimulate knowledge sharing and creative thinking, to collaborate across disciplines and businesses, and to drive growth and prosperities via realization of vast human potentials.

SuperBridge Council was founded by Ms. Vanessa Xu and Mr. Shane Tedjarati together with a group of achieved leaders from diverse backgrounds. Ms. Vanessa Xu leads the Council’s role in SuperBridge Summit.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com