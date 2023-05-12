CAIRO/PRNewswire/ -- Egypt, as a host country of the past COP27, views renewable energy as an effective way to mitigate and curb its increase in emissions. At the Solar Show MENA 2023 held in Cairo, Sungrow, the most visited booth due to the innovative product portfolio, prepares for further contribution to the Egyptian green energy development.

Among the product portfolio, Sungrow's new-generation commercial & industrial (C&I) PV inverter solutions, the SG50CX-P2 and SG125CX-P2 were the most eye-catching series. They provide higher yields, improved safety, and more flexible usage. They come with a 30A per MPP tracker, intelligent IV curve diagnostics, integrated Type 1+2 DC overvoltage protection, and AFCI arc detection, all optimized for function and safety. The CX-P2 series are also compatible with the SP600S power optimizer, making them ideal for complicated and future-proof scenarios, maximizing the power each PV module produces, and providing module-level safety and monitoring.

For utility-scale installations, Sungrow offers its 1+X Modular Inverter, which is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. It features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum capacity. The maximum capacity can expand to 8.8 MW by combining eight units, driving a more flexible design for different block sizes and making the on-site operations and maintenance (O&M) easier.

Sungrow is also a market pioneer in the local energy storage market, offering forward-looking liquid cooled ESS, the PowerTitan, and the PowerStack, intended for utility-scale and C&I storage applications respectively. The systems are the professional integration based on Sungrow's electrochemistry, power electronics, and power grid support technologies. Through liquid cooled thermal management, both storage systems have superior lifespans. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; thus, increasing the overall system performance. To date, Sungrow has already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with the PowerTitan globally.

As an early entrant in the Egypt market, Sungrow is the supplier for diversified C&I projects including the 20 MW solar plant, which supplied clean electricity to COP27 accommodation hotels. In addition, the Company's solar-plus-storage solutions were successfully applied in projects for the Sukari gold mine and Cairo 3A Poultry company. With a dominating local market share, Sungrow is poised to help Egypt curb its carbon footprint and achieve more milestones in the sustainable future.

