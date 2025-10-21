Dubai, UAE: H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Preparation and Supervision of the 28th Universal Postal Congress, acknowledged members of the Supreme Committee and other national entities for their contributions to hosting the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025. Held at the Dubai Chambers Majlis, the recognition ceremony honoured their efforts in ensuring the success of this global event and in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for international dialogue, and an innovator in shaping the future of postal and logistics services.

The recognition speaks to the remarkable success of hosting the Congress, which brought together more than 2,200 participants from 192 countries and adopted the ‘Dubai Strategy 2026-2029’ as the new framework for advancing the global postal sector. As the Chair of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration and a member of UPU Postal Operations Council, the United Arab Emirates was chosen to oversee the new strategy's implementation through the ‘Dubai Business Plan’, which it will monitor over the next four years.

The UAE's remarkable success in hosting this historic event was praised by H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, who reaffirmed that the accomplishment was the result of joint national efforts and institutional integration that supported the wise leadership’s vision of building an integrated and innovative government ecosystem.

His Excellency said, “This achievement reflects the UAE's capacity to drive change and define the future through teamwork and strong cooperation among government, semi-government, and private entities, thereby strengthening the country's reputation on the global stage. The Universal Postal Congress served as a global platform that highlighted our country’s role as a bridge for communication among nations and a transformative hub for innovative solutions in logistics, digital trade, and sustainable development.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, the organising entity of the Congress and the UAE's official representative to the UPU, praised the work of all organisations that contributed to the event's success on a national level. In his remarks, Al Wahedi emphasised that this national milestone was realised through a collaborative mindset that united partners across various sectors.

Al Wahedi stated, “The outcomes of the Congress signal a significant turning point for the global postal and logistics sector, as evidenced by the adoption of the ‘Dubai Strategy 2026–2029’ which intends to direct global efforts towards digital transformation, sustainability, and the integration of postal and logistics networks. We pledge to collaborate with our partners to transform these results into concrete projects that advance economic and trade development, while upholding the UAE’s position in the global trade ecosystem.”

The Dubai Strategy 2026–2029 is built on a holistic vision focused on developing regulatory frameworks, strengthening commitment to quality standards, and expanding access to postal services. Additionally, it accelerates innovation and digital transformation to promote the development of smart and customer-focused offerings, strategic steps to address e-commerce advancements, and seamless integration of digital solutions across postal access points. The strategy also supports sustainable postal development by increasing technical cooperation, public-private partnerships, and institutional capacities in order to promote economic and social inclusion, as well as contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally.

