Dubai, UAE – The Hong Kong Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) had successfully completed yet another exclusive business matching event, held on January 18th at its headquarters in Dubai. This prestigious gathering brought together industry leaders, influential figures, and policymakers to forge stronger economic ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

Following the success business matching events in Feb and Nov 2024, which saw over 15 HK companies establish operations in the UAE,—this year’s event further solidified HKMEBC’s reputation as a catalyst for economic progress.

The event on January 18th was attended by representatives from 15 HK companies (including property developers, hotel chain operators, building models maker, Electrical appliances manufacturer and Chinese Medical researcher) Industrial leaders from UAE and Chinese businesses association presidents.

The event was also graced by the esteemed presence of members of the UAE’s royal family, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Suroor Al Sharqi, which reflected the strategic importance of this initiative in fostering bilateral partnerships.

Participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions and dynamic networking sessions, paving the way for new investments, partnerships, and collaborations. The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Aaron Shum, the founding president of HKMEBC, who highlighted the chamber’s pivotal role in driving bilateral HK- Middle East business growth.

The UAE’s recent inclusion in BRICS added another layer of significance to the gathering, amplifying opportunities for enhanced cooperation and mutual growth among the UAE, Hong Kong, and China.

HKMEBC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting businesses, fostering innovation, and creating a thriving ecosystem for economic collaboration across these regions, and fostering bilateral trade and commerce ties.