Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) hosted Rosatom’s online Careers Day for students from leading universities. The event brought together representatives of twelve organisations from six countries. Attendees included companies, national nuclear agencies, Rosatom enterprises, embassies of two foreign states, as well as over 160 students from Egypt, Ghana, Bolivia, Nigeria and Kazakhstan. Using the online platform, students were able to communicate with potential employers, ask questions about job opportunities, and meet with experts and foreign graduates of Russian universities already working in the nuclear industry.

When addressing the event’s participants, TPU’s Acting Rector, Dmitry Sednev, said: “Tomsk Polytechnic University is a recognised international centre of nuclear education. Since 2015, we have educated students from Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, India, China Tanzania, Brazil, Zambia, Iran and Vietnam. In 2019, TPU became the first and only Russian university to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, which we were able to achieve thanks to the support of Rosatom. Also, an agreement has been in place between TPU and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Universities since 2018 to implement joint educational programmes.”

Last month, seven nuclear power engineers from Egypt received diplomas from Tomsk Polytechnic University. It was the third cohort of students to graduate from ‘Nuclear Power Plants: Design, Operation and Engineering’, a joint programme between TPU and the Egyptian Russian University. The programme was launched in 2015 and operates under the patronage of Rosatom, which is a one-of-a-kind partnership in Russia. There are currently 21 Egyptian students enrolled in the ‘Nuclear Plants: Design, Operation and Engineering’ programme. The course lasts for five and a half years. For the first three years, Egyptian students study basic science principles in their home country before studying the fundamentals of physics and kinetics, neutronic calculations, principles of design, operation and engineering management of nuclear power plants at TPU’s School of Energy and Power Engineering during the final two and a half years. The course is taught fully in English.

Vera Upirova, Senior Manager of Rosatom’s Project Office on Education Development and International Cooperation, noted that growing cooperation with partner countries to train personnel is a priority area for the company. Today, more than 2,000 foreign students from 65 countries are studying nuclear energy and related fields at Russian universities.

Dr. Mohamed Elsergani, cultural attaché and Director of the Bureau of Culture of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the Russian Federation, shared that the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes is one of the priority areas of cooperation between Russia and Egypt today.

“Russian universities train highly qualified specialists in the field of nuclear energy, who, using their experience and knowledge, create a constant exchange of skills and scientific research conferences between our countries. Russian universities are open to students from Egypt. They allow our students to interact with the Russian scientific community and specialists, effectively acquire and develop skills and learn how to apply them in practice. I am hopeful that we can further expand cooperation between Egypt and Russia in the field of peaceful applications of nuclear energy,” commented Dr. Mohamed Elsergani.

-Ends-