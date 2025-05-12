UAE: CABSAT 2025, top B2b event for media and entertainment technology in the MENA reveals a line-up of thought-leaders and forward-thinkers for conference at its 31st edition, which takes place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

On the packed three-day progamme are a stellar line-up of speakers, including Heba Korayem, Founder of CoProduction Salon, and a visionary in Arabic content partnerships who has helped transform the MENA region’s media landscape; Adil Memon, EVP – Content & Marketing, Zee Entertainment Middle East, Wael Al Malki, Content Consultant of Saudi Broadcasting Authority and Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council to add weight to key themes including ‘The Future of Arabic Content,’ ‘AI and Media Innovation,’ ‘Sustainability in Media Production,’ and more.

Wael Al Malki, Content Consultant at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, explained why CABSAT is where the future of Arab media takes shape: “We look forward to being a part of CABSAT 2025, which is the leading platform for fostering strategic dialogue and innovation in the MENA region. The event will help enhance the global competitiveness of our content in the digital age, while staying true to our cultural roots.”

As CABSAT brings a diverse range of experts of different cultures together on its conference stage, cross-culturalism naturally comes under lens.

Actor and comedian Danish Sait brings his sharp wit, relatable humour, and innovative storytelling to the Content Congress on May 13 to reveal how he retains creativity and authenticity in the digital age.

"CABSAT 2025 is a hub for creativity, innovation, and collaboration—values that resonate deeply with me as a content creator," he said. "The event provides a platform to exchange ideas and explore how humour and storytelling can shape the future of media and entertainment.”

Trailblazer Ashish S K, celebrated for his pioneering contributions to animation, skill-building, and original IP creation in India’s AVGC-XR industry; Patch Khan, an innovator in broadcasting who developed the first virtual OB solution for the Paris 2024 Olympics; and KAMEI Masashi, Senior Manager and Chairman at NHK Japan, also feature in the all-star line-up.

CABSAT 2025 welcomes 750+ exhibiting brands and over 18,800 attendees for three dynamic days of insightful discussions, live demonstrations, and invaluable networking opportunities. Access to the Content Congress sessions is complimentary with delegate passes.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region’s media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.

