San Francisco, California - SteelWave Digital, the subsidiary to SteelWave, the design-led commercial real estate (CRE) company with a 40-year legacy of successfully acquiring, transforming, and developing creative office, life science, and industrial assets across the United States, is pleased to announce Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry DiRamondo's keynote participation on the main stage at the acclaimed CryptoVSummit 2024 in Dubai.

Having identified the convergence between commercial real estate and the burgeoning industry of digital securities, SteelWave Digital's novel blockchain-based initiative provides world-class real estate micro investments to a new generation of clients - the 2024-era tokenized assets global investment community.

This venture does not replace traditional deal structures, but offers a new universe of deal capitalization adding to and complementing SteelWave's existing and diverse capabilities.

"The CryptoVSummit in Dubai attracts intrepid investors from across the Middle East and around the world, gathering myriad stakeholders interested in capitalizing on the evolutionary trends of tokenization while mitigating the volatility of the 'traditional' crypto marketplace - all engaging under one roof," stated Barry DiRaimondo, SteelWave Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I'm pleased to highlight the SteelWave Digital offering in a region uniquely versatile to benefitting from seismic crypto market shifts and look forward to establishing new and exciting long-term business relationships in the process".

The CryptoVSummit's mission year on year is to engage and educate regional and global audiences on Crypto 2.0 and how all the elements that make it up (blockchain, virtual reality, NFTs and AI) will completely change the way we interact in the coming years; establishing a dedicated hub for industry partners to meet and interact in order to create valuable geo-commercial links.

The CryptoVSummit2024 this year will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 17th.

Mena Botros, the visionary founder of DoubleMorgan (host to CryptoVSummit 2024) stated that, "We are pleased to welcome Barry DiRaimondo to the main stage at CryptoVSummit 2024. His expertise in addressing the unprecedented intersection between commercial real estate and tokenomics will be enlightening to the hundreds who will converge upon the UAE venue in April".

"Our Summit continues to be a focal point for industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, and this year is set to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving crypto and blockchain landscape," Botros concluded.

About SteelWave, LLC



SteelWave LLC is a design-led commercial real estate company hosting a 40-year legacy of successfully acquiring, transforming, and developing creative office, life science, and industrial assets across the United States, committed to revolutionizing the American workspace experience.



Headquartered on the West Coast, the company today operates in Northern California, Southern California, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Austin, and Phoenix.



From inception to present-date, the SteelWave team has acquired, designed, developed, entitled, or managed over 61.3M sf. of industrial product and 51.2M sf. of office product, 1,500 multi-family units, and 7.8M sf. of life science R&D across its target markets, at a combined cost of over $17.5 billion.



SteelWave established ’SteelWave (SW) Digital’ in 2021, having identified the convergence between the arena of tangible assets including commercial real estate, and the burgeoning industry of digital securities.



By skillfully weaving hospitality and residential design elements into each of the properties owned and operated by the nation-spanning enterprise, SteelWave continues to create work environments and breakthroughs in the industry that defy commercial real estate convention.



To learn more, please visit - http://SteelWaveLLC.com