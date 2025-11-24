Manama, Bahrain : stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, in collaboration with its strategic partner Huawei, successfully hosted the "stc & Huawei Empowering Digital Transformation" event. The joint initiative marked the launch of their latest offerings designed to accelerate digitalization for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the Kingdom, further solidifying their market leadership and commitment to Bahrain's economic progress.

The event explored the latest trends impacting small and medium-sized businesses, which form the backbone of the economy, showcasing how digitalization is essential for their growth, efficiency, and competitiveness. It served as a platform to introduce a new range of innovative solutions, including Huawei's eKit for tailored connectivity services and new promotions on the advanced Ideahub smart screens. These offerings are designed to provide businesses with the powerful and accessible tools needed to thrive in a digital-first economy.

This strategic initiative showcases the strength of the stc Bahrain-Huawei partnership and their shared goal of delivering mutual brand benefits. By focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, stc Bahrain continues to champion digital transformation across all industries, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Bahrain's economic development