Bangladesh’s K.M. Asad named runner up for his project ‘Fight for Home’ as IFPA’s 2nd edition turns the spotlight on the fearless passion of visual journalists to bring important stories to light

Sharjah: The exceptional vision, passion and artistry of two photojournalists from Spain and Bangladesh have been showcased to the world by the second edition of the Independent Freelance Photojournalist Awards (IFPA) held at the seventh edition of Xposure International Photography Festival on Friday (February 10).

The winner of the award, 31-year-old photojournalist and videographer from Spain, Diego Herrera Carcedo, has been given the top honour for his poignant portrayal of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe through his work, ‘Ukraine, The Last War in Europe’, in which he has approached his subjects in a uniquely empathetic manner. Through his long career as a photojournalist, Carcedo has worked extensively in high-risk environments, covering various international social conflicts. He is one of the co-founders of the Zooming Magazine.

The runner-up, K.M. Asad, a renowned Bangladeshi documentary photographer and photojournalist has won the international award for his body of work ‘Fight for Home’ - an eye-opening documentation of the conflict between wild elephants and human populations as the latter’s natural habitats are being mercilessly encroached upon and destroyed. He was selected by IFPA’s distinguished jury for his exceptional ability to bring attention to a pressing issue. Through his career, Asad has built a remarkable portfolio of work and has received prestigious accolades like the World Press Photo Award, UNICEF Picture Of the Year, and the New York Press Photographers Association (NPPA) Award.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) the USD $15,000 Award attracted a total of 214 entries from 55 countries including India, Russia, and Bangladesh in three categories, namely, Spot News, Environment, and Solutions.

The awarding ceremony was held as part of the Xposure International Photography Festival and brought together a distinguished jury of experts in the field of photojournalism. Lars Boering, Director of the European Journalism Centre and a distinguished jury member, praised the courage and bravery of the winners, acknowledging their contribution to the spirit of photojournalism. He noted that the IFPA serves as a platform for photojournalists to be recognised and appreciated for the exceptional news stories they bring to the world's attention.

The other shortlisted nominees for this edition of IFPA include Alejandro Martinez Velez for ‘Desolation’, Laetitia Vancon for ‘Tribute To Odessa’, and Nicole Tung for ‘War In Ukraine’.

The Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award (IFPA) has been instituted by SGMB to serve as a platform for talented individuals to be recognised and appreciated for their contributions to photojournalism, whose images support news stories and bring awareness to urgent issues of impact from around the world. The award is a testament to the significant impact that independent freelance photojournalists have on the world and a tribute to their brave dedication in capturing the truth through their lenses.

-Ends-