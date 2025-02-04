ON VIEW UNTIL 8 FEBRUARY: Works by Over 50 Artists including René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Wassily Kandinsky, Toyin Ojih Odutola, George Condo, Fernando Botero, Mohammad Al Saleem, Abdulhalim Radwi, Louay Kayyali, Huguette Caland & Samia Halaby Immersive Elements including Outdoor Sculptures, a Light Installation by James Turrell And a Monumental Digital Artwork by Refik Anadol Magnificent Jewellery & Rare Watches by Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Richard Mille, Rolex & Audemars Piguet Alongside Ultra-Coveted Hermès Handbags Sports Memorabilia from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo & Michael Jordan



On 8 February, Sotheby’s will bring down the hammer on some 100 lots in an unprecedented event that will mark the first ever international auction in Saudi Arabia’s history. Titled ‘Origins’, the auction will offer an array of Sotheby’s global offerings for both new and seasoned collectors. The two-part evening auction will comprise a sale of fine art by both home-grown Saudi artists alongside the leading names in international art history, digital art, and a showcase of all that luxury encompasses, including jewellery, watches, sports memorabilia and handbags.

Open to the public until 8 February, the contents of Origins are currently being showcased in a free exhibition in Diriyah’s Bujairi Terrace, in a week-long celebration of art, luxury and culture for the public. This coincides with Diriyah Season – the annual themed festival that brings the cultural heritage of Diriyah to life through a captivating array of events and experiences – and is complemented by the world-class retail and dining experiences in Bujairi Terrace.

Fittingly, the auction itself will also take place in Diriyah, the ancestral heart of the nation that today stands as a world-class cultural hub and international centre for arts. With its 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif nearby, the historic setting perfectly reflects and enhances the offering of this inaugural auction.

To view the catalogue and explore the lots, visit www.sothebys.com/Origins. The exhibition is free to visit in the Welcome Hall of Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah, open daily (please note: opening hours are listed on the Sotheby's website).

