Dubai, UAE – Submissions for the 16th edition of the Sony World Photography Awards are open from 1 June 2022 and free for all to enter via www.worldphoto.org

Created by the World Photography Organisation, the Sony World Photography Awards are an authoritative voice in the industry. Celebrating the best contemporary photography from the past year, the Awards give vast exposure and opportunity to photographers worldwide. Sony supports the Awards to help the continued development of photographic culture by giving a global platform to today’s talent.

Entry to the Awards is completely free and photographers are judged anonymously by a panel of industry leading judges.

Photographers worldwide are invited to submit to the Awards’ four competitions: Professional, celebrating outstanding bodies of work between 5-10 images across ten categories; Open, rewarding the world’s best single images across ten categories; Youth, championing images by emerging talent under 19; and Student, highlight the work of photography students across the globe.

Additional awards programmes include the National & Regional Awards, the Latin America Professional Award and the Alpha Female Award.

NEW TO 2023

Sustainability Prize

This year we’re launching a brand-new prize which recognises the stories, people and organisations whose actions highlight one of the UN’s environmental Sustainable Development Goals. These can include depictions of climate change, a spotlight on ecological technologies and innovations or a celebration of individuals and groups working to make a difference.

The Sustainability Prize rewards the winning photographer with a $5,000 cash prize and a presentation of their project as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London. All photographers entering the Professional competition are eligible to win the prize with the winner selected from a long list of 30 in each category.

Photographer of the Year Solo Presentation

In 2023 we are introducing a new prize element for Photographer of the Year. In addition to the $25,000 cash prize, a range of Sony digital imaging equipment and inclusion in the Sony World Photography exhibition and book, the winner will also be rewarded with a solo presentation of their work as part of the Sony World Photography London exhibition the following year. This opportunity will allow photographers to further develop their winning project or exhibit a brand-new work, gaining them additional exposure for their practice and advance their careers.

Youth Competition Format

The Sony World Photography Awards 2023 introduces a new format to the Youth competition, opening it to anyone under the age of 19 and inviting entrants to submit up to three images related to the theme Your Everyday.

The theme asks photographers to share scenes from their everyday lives and the people surrounding them. Be it bustling streets, idyllic landscapes or compelling portraits, whatever the genre, technique or subject matter, the competition seeks to embrace individuals’ unique view of the world. Judges will select a shortlist of 10 photographers who will go on to compete for the title of Youth Photographer of the Year.

Student Theme

For this year’s student competition, we’re asking entrants to consider the theme In a Changing World. Our world is changing rapidly and we are looking for photographers who can show us positive stories of development and progress. This could encapsulate a whole range of different topics; from the environment, to technology, to the way we work and live. Students may wish to focus on how we have shifted working patterns and office set-ups, how we are responding to the climate crisis in a more conscientious way or even particular advancements in technology and research.

In five to 10 images photographers should depict how they, or someone they document, are responding to the changes around them. Images can be taken on any device, shot in any style. While creative responses are encouraged, it’s key to stick to the brief.

2023 PRIZES AND DEADLINES

The Sony World Photography Awards is open to submissions from 1 June 2022. Full competition and categories descriptions can be found at www.worldphoto.org/sony-world-photography-awards

Deadlines for submission across the Awards’ four competitions are:

Professional: 13 January 2023, 13:00 GMT

Open: 6 January 2023, 13:00 GMT

Student: 30 November 2022, 13:00 GMT

Youth: 6 January 2023, 13:00 GMT

All category winners of the Professional, Open, Youth and Student competitions will receive digital imaging equipment from Sony. In addition, cash prizes of $25,000 (USD) will be presented to the Photographer of the Year, $5,000 (USD) to the Open Photographer of the Year and $5,000 to the winner of the Sustainability Prize. All winning and shortlisted photographers’ works will be exhibited at the annual Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London and will then be toured internationally. The winning images will also be published in the annual Awards’ book.

