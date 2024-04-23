Muscat: With a strong aspiration to serve as a significant catalyst in propelling the economy of the Sultanate, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, is supporting the 12th edition of the Oman Forum as the strategic partner. This year's forum will center around the theme of Sustainability, Innovation, and Inclusive Growth, and it will take place under the auspices of H.E. Sheikh Salim bin Mustahil Al Mashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court, on April 29, 2024, at the Sheraton Oman Hotel. Over 200 leaders from the government, private sector, SMEs, civil society, and youth segments will engage in a highly interactive conversation. Thought leaders, including top business leaders and C-Suite executives from leading business groups and listed companies in Oman, alongside policymakers who shape our futures, will interact with the next generation of leaders, including SMEs and upcoming young executives. The upcoming Oman Forum will feature two engaging panel discussions. Representing the bank, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer of Sohar International, will attend the forum alongside other members of the bank's executive management.

Commenting on Sohar International's sponsorship of the Oman Forum 2024, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, stated, “Sohar International is proud to participate in the upcoming Oman Forum, a pivotal platform driving discussions on sustainable economic development. This forum underscores the imperative for Oman's growth trajectory, touching upon critical themes such as GDP expansion, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We believe that forums like these are instrumental in charting Oman's path towards a prosperous and sustainable future, harnessing innovation across sectors like technology, energy, banking, venture capital, and logistics. Together, we will leverage this platform to catalyze growth, empower entrepreneurs, and drive positive change in Oman's economic landscape. By supporting this initiative, Sohar International reaffirms its commitment to fostering a resilient economy through strategic partnerships and investments, therefore serving as a significant catalyst in propelling the national economy. "

Established in 2011, the Oman Forum stands as a leading interactive platform designed to serve as a catalyst, enabling open interactions among diverse stakeholders to discuss pivotal regulatory developments, provide updates and feedback on growth plans and initiatives, and explore opportunities for sustainable and inclusive economic progress and social development. Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer of Sohar International, will participate in a panel discussion at the forum. The 12th edition's first panel will focus on 'Charting a Roadmap to Sustainable Growth,' delving into critical topics such as GDP growth, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cross-sectoral development, job creation, innovation-led economy, and an Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) framework. This discussion will offer valuable insights into Oman's strategic vision for sustainable economic development. The second panel will spotlight Oman's ambitious commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Titled 'Charting a Roadmap to Net Zero,' this session will highlight the urgency of transitioning to a net-zero economy, promoting renewable energy sources, leveraging Oman's potential in Green Hydrogen, integrating sustainability across sectors with eco-friendly technologies, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders including corporate entities, civil society, academia, and government bodies. Additionally, the forum will present case studies on innovation-based businesses by the new generation of entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers in the areas of technology, energy, banking, venture capital, and logistics. Join us as we explore Oman's journey towards a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

Sohar International has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to strengthening the national economy and contributing to the comprehensive development of Oman, exhibiting unwavering dedication to these values. As part of this commitment, the bank has supported various initiatives that embody these principles, consistently demonstrating its resolute efforts to foster growth in the business landscape, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and advance the cause of sustainable development.

