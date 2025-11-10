Muscat: Affirming its commitment to fostering progressive industry dialogue and advancing financial innovation within Oman’s evolving economic landscape, Sohar International recently convened another successful edition of its flagship thought leadership initiative. The latest forum — titled “Cognitive Fintech and the Future of Intelligent Finance: Opportunities for Governments and Institutions” — examined how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cognitive systems are redefining the contours of modern finance, cultivating smarter, adaptive, and ethically governed financial ecosystems for governments and institutions.

The forum, attended by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, together with members of the executive and senior management, also brought together the bank’s corporate clients and key stakeholders. Designed as an open and inclusive event, it was accessible to a wider audience through digital channels, extending participation beyond the room to an engaged online community.

Headlining the session was Dr. Mohamed (Mark) Khater — Strategic Cognition Architect, Cambridge Fellow, and global AI & Fintech innovator — who shared forward-looking perspectives on how cognitive AI frameworks are transforming institutional intelligence and redefining financial architecture. Moderating the discussion for the second time, Sarah Cocker, renowned broadcast journalist and former CNBC Squawk Box anchor, guided the conversation with her engaging, interview-led approach that encouraged lively exchange and meaningful participation.

Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, remarked, “Cognitive AI is reshaping the very foundation of decision-making and risk intelligence across the global financial ecosystem. Beyond automation, it is enabling a new paradigm of insight — one that harmonizes human judgement with data-driven intelligence to unlock sustainable value creation. As an institution that values foresight and collaboration, Sohar International, through initiatives such as Viewpoints, continues to champion conversations that bridge emerging technology with strategic purpose.”

The session offered an in-depth exploration of the evolving landscape of cognitive finance, emphasizing how advanced machine-learning models, predictive analytics, and adaptive algorithms revolutionize institutional decision-making and strategic foresight. Discussions examined the evolving relationship between human cognition and artificial intelligence, where technology enhances, rather than replaces, human judgment, ushering in an era of augmented intelligence that reinforces the integrity and responsiveness of financial ecosystems. Participants also explored opportunities for governments and institutions to leverage these technologies to enhance fiscal planning, fortify compliance structures, and elevate policy precision. The dialogue concluded with a shared recognition of the need for ethical and transparent AI infrastructures that safeguard accountability and trust, ensuring that innovation continues to advance both economic and societal progress.

Through Viewpoints, Sohar International continues to establish itself as a catalyst for informed discourse and forward-looking transformation within Oman’s financial sector. By engaging global experts and thought leaders, the bank expands perspectives, deepens understanding, and strengthens the collective pursuit of institutional excellence. Each edition underscores Sohar International’s commitment to fostering intellectual growth and purposeful progress, shaping a financial community attuned to innovation, integrity, and national development.

