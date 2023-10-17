In a concerted effort to raise awareness and support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk has introduced a Pinktober Health Camp for its staff including a Breast Cancer Awareness briefing, gynecology consultation from a doctor, Breast Self-Examination for women and free multivitamins.

The Pink Brigade, led by chefs Russell Impiazzi and Robbie Stokes, is also back for another year which entails pink aprons throughout the kitchens for the month of October, in collaboration with Bragard.

The Pink Brigade has directed 100% of its proceeds to support Breast Cancer awareness initiatives.

Chef Russell Impiazzi and Chef Robbie Stokes have been raising breast cancer awareness since 2014, during a time when Robbie's beloved wife, Clare, was battling breast cancer. The Pink Brigade initiative has channeled 100% of its proceeds towards breast cancer awareness championed by the UAE-based Pink Caravan. Tragically, Clare passed away in 2015, leaving a profound legacy that continues to drive the Pink Brigade's mission of awareness.

Chef Russell commented: "The Pink Brigade is more than a culinary initiative; it embodies the power of unity and mutual support, resonating with anyone touched by the impact of cancer. Our collaboration enables us to raise funds for the exceptional work undertaken by The Pink Caravan in their extensive screening program across the Emirates. Early detection, as we all know, is instrumental in saving lives."

