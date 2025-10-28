Mohammed Al Shehhi: The Forum Serves as a Platform to Showcase Innovative Housing Solutions that Support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) organized the Smart Housing Forum 2025 under the theme “Innovative Solutions for Smart and Sustainable Housing,” on Monday, October 27, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Garhoud. The event reflects the Establishment’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s future vision and enhancing the overall quality of life across the emirate.

The forum coincides with World Housing Day and comes as part of the Establishment’s continuous efforts to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in developing an intelligent and sustainable housing ecosystem aligned with international standards of urban development and sustainability.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated that the forum includes a diverse range of activities such as workshops and panel discussions highlighting the Establishment’s smart services, alongside the signing of several strategic partnerships and an accompanying exhibition featuring the latest housing technologies and innovations.

Al Shehhi said: “The Smart Housing Forum represents a unique platform to showcase innovative and sustainable solutions in the housing sector. It reflects our commitment to building strategic partnerships that drive progress and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan — through sustainable urban development, strengthening Dubai’s global position, and enhancing quality of life. Our foremost and continued priority is the well-being of people in the Dubai of the future.”

He further noted that the Establishment is keen to design comprehensive housing projects that provide all essential facilities and services, transforming each development into a vibrant community that fosters belonging and family stability — in line with the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work.

The forum also supports the new strategic partnership between MBRHE and GFS Developments, whose contribution has played a key role in the success of the event as a global platform for showcasing the latest innovations and best practices in smart and sustainable housing.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity dedicated to providing proactive and sustainable housing services to citizens through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, enhanced by innovation and digital transformation to achieve Dubai's future vision.

