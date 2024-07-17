‘SkillFest’, sponsored by Visit Qatar, kicked off this week on July 15. Based in four different locations across the country; Msheireb Galleria, Place Vendome, Mall of Qatar, and West Walk, the event invites visitors to indulge in local arts, crafts, and culture. Being the first event of its kind, SkillFest celebrates local and sustainable arts and crafts, inspired by Qatar’s marine environment, emphasising creativity, culture, and community interaction.

The events are led by local and resident artists and craftsmen. There is Arabic calligraphy, astronomy and sciences’ exhibitions, manuscripts and anecdotes, pavilions on local marine creatures, photography exhibitions by Qatari photographers including Azzam Al-Mannai, Qatar Photography Center exhibits by artists Khaled Al Jabri and Faisal Al Jarkas and artisan markets featuring products by 24 artists. In addition, there are competitions for visitors with valuable prizes for the winners.

Commenting on the festival, Hamad Al Khaja, Head of Events and Festivals Technical Support Section at Qatar Tourism said: “Visit Qatar is pleased to sponsor the inaugural SkillFest in Qatar, which focuses on Qatari arts, culture, and environment, making it a great event for families during the summer. Spread across the country in different locations, the event invites people to partake in artistic workshops and exhibitions to celebrate local culture and environment. Educational and hands-on events like these demonstrate Visit Qatar’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its events offerings, and emphasis on the importance of arts and culture. We wish everyone a warm welcome to the first edition of SkillFest.”

Artist and co-founder of the event, Bachir Mohamad, said: “The goal of the festival is to celebrate the rich fabric of Qatari life. Each location will host unique pavilions, offering visitors the opportunity to experience different aspects of Qatari heritage and contemporary culture. We are confident that the natural and environmental elements that inspired the event will have the same inspiring effect on visitors.” Qatari artist Ahmed Al-Emadi, co-founder of Bluribbon Design Atelier, one of the co-organisers, added that the festival is an opportunity to develop skills for everyone, whether they are amateurs or professionals. He stated, “Our belief as organizers is that skills can be acquired. Even talented artists benefit from meeting professionals and learning from their experiences to save them effort and time, which will place them on the fastest and most secure path to success. We are delighted to collaborate with Visit Qatar and the partners of the SkillFest in designing and executing four temporary public art installations launched simultaneously in the four commercial complexes throughout the duration of this festival.”

Designed by Hassan Al Mutawaa and named by Faisal Al Naimi, the four mascots of SkillFest represent the diverse forms of life that are found in Qatar’s marine environment. Laffan, the whale shark, is inspired by the calm and gentle whale sharks found in Qatar’s waters, primarily around the Ras Laffan area. Barga is a calm and graceful dugong, while Safia, the turtle, is a symbol of agility and endurance. Rahhal is a stingray which embodies fast movement and successful camouflage. All mascots represent large, yet gentle and calm marine animals found in Qatar’s waters that represent the diverse, local marine ecosystem crucial for Qatar’s environmental heritage. These mascots are the driving forces of the event, and their statues are found at the four different locations.

SkillFest is now running till August 15 (Sunday – Thursday, and Saturday: 11:00 – 22:00; Fridays: 14:00 – 22:00). Entry to both the events and workshops are free, though some workshops require prior registration. To facilitate access to the program, the event organizers provide all information through the official website www.skillfest.qa and social media pages @skillfest.qa. For more information about the event, please contact: pr@skillfest.qa.

The event is brought to you by Visit Qatar, organised by The Local Context, Bluribbon Design Atelier, Heenat Salma, and Dar Salma, with the following partners: Qatar Calendar House, Qatar Scientific Club, Visual Arts Center, Qatar Photography Center, and Friends of the Environment Center.

