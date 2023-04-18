Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ski Dubai in partnership with Dubai Sports Council are excited to announce that the fourth edition of the DXB Snow Run will take place on 21 May. The unique running experience is open to anyone between the ages of 15 and 70 and will see participants navigate the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C.

DXB Snow Run was launched in 2020 and was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to take place post-lockdown. Due to popular demand, it has become an annual event and last year a record 500 athletes from various nationalities took part.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said, “Ski Dubai is delighted to partner with Dubai Sports Council once again to host this unique event, which enables members of the community to stay fit and active as the weather heats up. We’re also excited to introduce a team’s category this year for added camaraderie. DXB Snow Run is just one of many events we host throughout the year as part of our commitment to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of Sports Events, Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are always delighted to partner with Ski Dubai on initiatives such as the DXB Snow Run. Our partnership is built on our shared commitment to bring the community together through sport. We are confident that by hosting regular community events and sport initiatives, we can improve the overall health and wellbeing of Dubai residents.”

The first race starts at 6.30am and runners can choose from two distances – 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops). A new teams category has been added this year which allows groups of five people to take part in the race where they will be competing against other teams. Each person that crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. Registration is now open (until 18 May) and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline.

Ski Dubai was recently awarded the Best Sport / Adventure-Based Entertainment at the 2023 MENALAC Awards, which are the benchmark of excellence in the leisure, entertainment and attractions industry, in recognition of its commitment to foster a snow sports culture in the MENA region.

-Ends-

