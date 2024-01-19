Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: "Sinaha Platform" the Emirati platform supporting national industries and products, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, participated in the 47th edition of the Baghdad International Fair under the patronage of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, from January 10 to 19. The platform showcased products from 600 factories in the UAE, enhancing awareness of the quality and competitiveness of Emirati products.

Sinaha team concluded its participation in the fair, which witnessed the presence of 840 local, Arab, and international companies. Emirati companies displayed over 10,000 products manufactured in the UAE across various sectors including food and beverages, building materials, plastics, personal care items, home care and packaging, reinforcing bars, oil and gas equipment, firefighting gear, and electrical and mechanical materials.

The goal was to expand the promotion and marketing of Emirati products and strengthen their presence in regional and international markets, as well as explore partnership opportunities between national and foreign factories.

promote UAE-manufactured products

His Excellency Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of "Sinaha Platform," affirmed that the platform is keen to promote UAE-manufactured products in both local and foreign markets, adhering to the highest production quality standards.

He mentioned that they operate under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Abu Dhabi's Industrial Strategy to make Emirati industries more reliable for consumers and to promote the "Made in UAE" brand internationally.

Al Ameri extended thanks to the management of the Baghdad International Fair, one of Iraq's largest trade fairs, for providing this opportunity for Emirati industries to engage with participants from Iraq and to enhance cooperation between Emirati and Iraqi manufacturers.