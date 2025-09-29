Marwan Alichla: The 8th SIF edition brings together international expertise and local ambition, placing the emirate at the centre of global discussions on the future of investment.

Sharjah, The 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), set to convene on October 22-23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will unite more than 95 international speakers for over 160 specialised sessions and activities. This year’s landmark edition, held concurrently with the World Investment Conference for the first time, is anticipated to draw over 10,000 global participants, significantly amplifying its international reach and impact.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the forum underscores Sharjah’s position as a prime location for global economic dialogue. It aims to serve as a comprehensive platform for recalibrating international investment flows in response to contemporary worldwide transformations.

The two-day event will feature participation from more than 70 investment promotion agencies representing governments and national institutions across advanced and emerging markets. These agencies will present their national investment strategies and sectoral priorities, creating a direct channel for engagement between government bodies, private investors, and institutional partners to foster policy development and regional integration.

The forum expects to host over 10,000 attendees, including investors, entrepreneurs, and financial experts, and will facilitate more than 120 dedicated business meetings to connect startups and SMEs with regional and global investors for practical deal-making.

An accompanying exhibition will showcase over 25 exhibitors, including government agencies, private firms, and innovation platforms, with a focus on key future sectors such as green finance, food security, clean technologies, and digital transformation.

The agenda includes more than 160 sessions, including panel discussions, workshops, ministerial meetings, keynote addresses, closed-door dialogues, and parallel tracks focused on emerging sectors. The forum is designed to create a high-level discussion platform that shapes investment strategies and informs the global economic outlook for the next decade.

Commenting on the forum’s expanded scope, Marwan Alichla, the Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, stated, “SIF has established itself as a platform that merges international expertise with local ambition, positioning Sharjah at the heart of global discussions on the future of investment. Our goal is for participants to depart with concrete plans and meaningful partnerships that reflect a shared commitment to cooperation and reinforce the emirate’s role in driving long-term, constructive investment.”

Centered on the theme ‘Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,’ SIF 2025 aims to provide a strategic platform for rethinking global value chains, assessing impact finance tools, and exploring how public-private partnerships can direct capital toward sectors critical for navigating future challenges and opportunities.

Since 2015, Invest in Sharjah has organised the Sharjah Investment Forum, establishing it as a leading regional platform for tracking global investment trends, identifying opportunities within the sustainable economy, and aligning with the direction of international capital and markets. Over the years, the forum has attracted prominent decision-makers, experts, and global investors, facilitating strategic discussions that support the development priorities of Sharjah, the UAE, and the wider region. Its integration of WIC reflects a strategic approach to enhancing its impact, widening the scope of discussions, and fostering meaningful partnerships across sectors and borders.

Since its inception in 1995, WIC has been the flagship event of WAIPA, serving as a premier platform for dialogue on global investment trends. It brings together decision-makers, senior government officials, and international investors from over 100 countries to examine key economic developments that affect FDI flows and explore new avenues for global cooperation and economic integration. The agenda includes high-level plenary sessions, ministerial roundtables, ambassador-investor discussions, and networking activities that foster collaboration between the public and private sectors.