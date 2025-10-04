Sharjah: In the buildup to the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2026, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) organised ‘SEF Bites’; a curated, two-day activation at Al Zahia City Centre designed to build momentum ahead of SEF, Sheraa’s annual flagship gathering and the largest entrepreneurial event in the region, taking place from January 31st to February 1st at the Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park (SRTIP).

The event, which took place from 4-5 October, featured an exclusive launch of ‘Sharjah’ perfume, and showcased startups from the Sheraa ecosystem, who provided hands-on creative workshops, inspiring entrepreneurial talks, as well as live music, and a curated culinary experience.

Official launch of ‘Sharjah’ perfume

The centerpiece of SEF Bites was the official launch of the exclusive ‘Sharjah’ perfume brand, created by Sheraa as a tribute to the spirit of entrepreneurship. Blending heritage, ambition, and success, the fragrance symbolises Sharjah’s creative drive and innovative outlook. To make this keepsake truly unique, the event also featured custom bottle engraving, allowing attendees to personalise their perfume and take home a memento that captures a milestone on the journey toward SEF 2026.

A feast for the senses and the entrepreneurial mind

True to the core mission of SEF, the expert-led entrepreneurship workshops and talks provided invaluable knowledge for aspiring and established founders alike, nurturing the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive market. Talks featured financial guidance from Saif Al Naqbi, CEO of Saif Alnaqbi Group; as well as a joint session where UAE-based content creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi (Chai with Ahmad) and Neet Bherwani, Founder of TNB Podcasting, shared stories, insights, and fresh ideas. For the workshops, startups such as ‘Craftopia’ guided attendees in designing a personalised keychain; ‘Calm Clay’ offered a serene pottery-shaping experience; ‘Anemoia,’ hosted a wellness-focused tea blending party; and the ‘Charms Workshop’ provided a chance to craft a bespoke jewellery keepsake.

‘SEF Bites’ proved to be a feast for the senses and the entrepreneurial mind, and was also accompanied with live music provided by the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Music Club, creating an energetic backdrop for connection and inspiration.

From community activations to regional impact

Sheraa CEO, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, commented on the event saying, “With SEF Bites, our intention was not only to celebrate creativity but to reinforce Sheraa’s vision of making entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. Each activation is a reminder that innovation thrives when it is rooted in the community. As we look ahead to SEF 2026, our focus remains on shaping a platform where ideas can grow into ventures, and where Sharjah continues to position itself as a hub for entrepreneurial ambition across the region.”

SEF Bites was a demonstration of Sharjah’s entrepreneurial spirit in action — inclusive, creative, and forward-looking. As Sheraa builds momentum, the emirate reaffirms its role as a regional hub where ideas are nurtured, connections are forged, and innovation is celebrated on a global stage.

