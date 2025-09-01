192 countries ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Around 2–3% of people worldwide have intellectual disabilities, and many are denied basic rights because of legal capacity restrictions.

Federal Law No. 29 and the “School for All” guide present a UAE model of inclusive education

Sharjah: For the first time in the MENA region, Sharjah will host more than 100 institutions and organisations during the World Congress 2025 "We Are Inclusion". Taking place from September 15 to 17, the international event will examine international and national legal frameworks underpinning policies for the inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities, with a particular focus on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and national laws from multiple countries, including the UAE’s Federal Law No. 29 of 2006. The agenda will address key issues that reinforce the participation of persons with intellectual disabilities in their communities, with self-advocates – people with intellectual disabilities who speak up for themselves, understand their rights, and work together to support each other. More than 95 self-advocates will be in attendance to speak directly about the changes they want to see in law and policy.

Reviewing legal and legislative frameworks is particularly important amid rapid economic, social, and technological changes shaping the lives of persons with intellectual disabilities. Hosting the international event in Sharjah highlights the emirate’s commitment to advancing inclusion and empowerment. It positions the emirate as a trusted platform for experts and international organisations to issue recommendations with regional and global impact.

Global legal reference

The CRPD serves as the congress’s principal international reference. The convention recognises that disability arises not only from a person’s condition, but also from societal and environmental barriers that limit participation. Based on principles of dignity, non-discrimination, equal opportunity, active participation, accessibility, gender equality, and respect for the rights of children, it obliges States Parties to adopt legislation, eliminate discriminatory practices and involve persons with disabilities in shaping policies and programmes.

Aligning national legislation with international commitments

At the national level, Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 forms the cornerstone of the UAE’s protection of the rights of persons with disabilities. It guarantees equality and non-discrimination, ensuring access to inclusive education, employment in public and private sectors, free health and rehabilitation services, as well as accessible environments and supportive exemptions. The law exemplifies how national legislation can align with international commitments, upholding the principle that disability does not limit the right to full participation in society.

Ratification of the convention

According to the United Nations, as of February 2025, 192 countries and the European Union have ratified the CRPD, making it one of the most widely accepted treaties in the human rights system. This adoption demonstrates that inclusion is a global commitment, requiring states to turn the principles of the convention into national policies and legislation.

Periodic reporting and compliance

The convention obliges states to submit periodic reports on progress in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities. However, the UN committee overseeing the convention is currently experiencing the largest backlog of reports among all human rights treaties. This reflects delays or shortcomings in compliance by several countries, underscoring the importance of platforms such as the Inclusion International World Congress to renew countries' commitments.

Ongoing challenges in legal capacity

International reports show that fewer than half of the world’s countries have comprehensive national laws fully aligned with the CRPD. Moreover, data from the European Association of Service Providers for Persons with Disabilities indicates that around 2–3 per cent of the global population lives with intellectual disabilities and often face restrictions on legal capacity. People with intellectual disabilities should be able to make decisions for themselves and access the justice system on an equal basis with others. Supported decision-making gives priority to the person’s will, needs and preferences and respects human rights norms.

For example, persons with disabilities may choose one or more trusted support persons to assist them in exercising their legal capacity for certain types of decisions, or may call on other forms of support, such as peer support, advocacy, or assistance with communication. Families have an essential role in building the social connections that make supported decision-making possible, and legal reform must go hand in hand with community-based supports. Addressing these issues at the 18th World Congress in Sharjah is a critical step in reaffirming that all people have full legal capacity on an equal basis with others.

The UAE model in inclusive education

Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 also marked a turning point in the UAE’s journey towards inclusive education. It was followed by the launch of the “School for All” guide in 2010, which reaffirmed the country’s commitment to opening educational institutions to all students without discrimination. While recent studies highlight ongoing challenges in changing social attitudes within schools and universities, existing legislative policies have laid a solid foundation for progressing from symbolic inclusion to genuine, meaningful participation.