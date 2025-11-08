Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million to enrich public and government libraries across the emirate with the latest publications from publishers participating in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The fair this year brings together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, showcasing the newest Arabic and foreign titles across literature, science, and all fields of knowledge.

This generous grant reflects His Highness’s ongoing vision to advance the publishing industry and ensure readers, researchers, and students in Sharjah and the wider UAE have access to the latest works. It also reaffirms the central role of libraries in the emirate’s cultural project and its human-centred approach to building the future, consolidating Sharjah’s position as one of the world’s leading capitals of knowledge.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, stated that His Highness’s commitment to equipping libraries with new publications from around the world reflects his deep belief in the transformative power of libraries as enlightenment institutions capable of shaping generations and driving knowledge-based progress. “Libraries are living archives of human thought and bridges that connect cultures and civilisations,” Her Highness said. “This generous grant is a continuation of His Highness’s lifelong support for the publishing sector, empowering publishers to sustain their work and enrich the cultural and creative ecosystem in the region and beyond.”

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 44th edition of SIBF continues to reinforce its standing as one of the largest cultural events in the world, with the participation of 2,350 publishers from 118 countries, including 1,224 Arab and 1,126 international publishing houses. The fair also hosts over 250 writers, artists, and thinkers from 66 nations presenting more than 1,200 cultural, intellectual, and artistic events.